eclipse

Cloudy Weather Could Keep Half of America From Seeing the Total Solar Eclipse

Melissa Chan
1:42 PM ET

Clouds may obscure next week’s historic total solar eclipse for people in half of the country along the eclipse's path of totality, meteorologists said Friday.

While it’s too soon to make an accurate weather forecast for Monday’s highly anticipated celestial spectacle, the National Weather Service said computer models at the moment only show favorable sky conditions in the Northwest, including Oregon, where the solar eclipse first hits, while parts of the Southeast could see heavy cloud cover or even rain.

“It’s looking good for half of the country — other parts, not so great,” said Mike Musher, a meteorologist and lead forecaster with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center. “But things can still change and evolve over the next few days.”

NOAA's graphic shows cloud coverage predictions for the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse.  Courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) 

Musher said there will be very low percentages of cloud cover — which is ideal for eclipse viewing — across parts of the Pacific Northwest and over some metropolitan areas like Portland, Ore. and Nashville, Tenn. People in parts of Kentucky and southern Illinois can also expect to have nice weather. The fewer clouds in the sky, the more likely eclipse chasers will be able to fully witness the rare event.

However, residents in Oregon and Idaho should watch for rising smoke from active wildfires, which could hinder views, according to Musher. “Even though the probability for clouds is pretty low in the Northwest, there could be smoke that could inhibit a perfect view of the eclipse,” he said. “It’s something to keep in mind.”

It was unclear Friday what kind of cloud cover the Midwest would have on Monday since overnight thunderstorms are expected in several states within the path of totality, including Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas. “The Midwest is kind of in the unknown,” Musher said.

But Musher predicts “unfavorable" heavier cloud cover in the Southeast, particularly in North Carolina and South Carolina, which could hinder eclipse viewing, though northern Georgia should be alright. There may also be some light precipitation along coastal South Carolina, like in Charleston, where the eclipse ends.

“It’s a crapshoot at this point,” said Jim Gandy, chief meteorologist at WLTX, a local TV station in Columbia, S.C. The best predictions from computer models won’t come until late Sunday, he said.

NASA 

There’s about a 20% chance Columbia may see a thunderstorm before the eclipse, which would affect cloud cover, according to Gandy. Otherwise, the city is expecting partly cloudy skies on Monday and a temperature of 93 degrees Fahrenheit, which is fair eclipse viewing weather.

Even in places where there are a few clouds, the eclipse should still be visible from some areas on the ground. Gandy also said the approaching eclipse could move the clouds out of the way at the last minute.

“Totality creates its own weather. As the shadow approaches, the temperature will start to drop and that will stabilize the atmosphere. Clouds up there will begin to dissipate,” said Gandy, citing anecdotal evidence from astronomers. “It creates an opportunity for the sky to open up to see the eclipse.”

The total solar eclipse on Aug. 21 will cross the country from coast to coast and be visible only in America for the first time in the nation’s history.

It will pass through parts of 14 states, beginning in Oregon and continuing through Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina before ending in South Carolina.

