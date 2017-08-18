Politics
Search
Sign In
CharlottesvilleRacism Never Died in Virginia
VA: Alt Right, Neo Nazis Hold Torch Rally at UVA
Charlottesville6 Ways for White Allies to Stand Against Hate
Community Of Charlottesville Mourns, After Violent Outbreak Surrounding Saturday's Alt Right Rally
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
viralThe Internet Can't Decide if This Guy Looks More Like Zayn Malik or Harry Potter
Mitt Romney mean tweets donald trump
Mitt Romney during an interview in New York on March 4. Richard Drew—AP
White House

'A Defining Moment.' Mitt Romney Says President Trump Must Apologize for Charlottesville Response

Tessa Berenson
10:52 AM ET

Mitt Romney wrote a passionate criticism of President Trump's response to Charlottesville, saying he must apologize. Romney called this a "defining moment" for Trump's presidency.

"Whether he intended to or not, what [Trump] communicated caused racists to rejoice, minorities to weep, and the vast heart of America to mourn," former Massachusetts Governor Romney wrote in a Facebook post Friday morning. "The president must take remedial action in the extreme. He should address the American people, acknowledge that he was wrong, apologize. State forcefully and unequivocally that racists are 100% to blame for the murder and violence in Charlottesville."

Related

Tony Schwartz speaks onstage during The New York Times DealBook Conference at One World Trade Center on Dec. 11, 2014 in New York City.
president trump'Art of the Deal' Ghostwriter Thinks President Trump Will Resign Before the End of the Year
president trump
'Art of the Deal' Ghostwriter Thinks President Trump Will Resign Before the End of the Year

Romney joins a growing chorus of Republicans denouncing Trump for his delay in condemning racism after white nationalist rallies in Virginia turned violent and his statement that there is "blame on both sides" for the violence.

"[He should] testify that there is no conceivable comparison or moral equivalency between the Nazis--who brutally murdered millions of Jews and who hundreds of thousands of Americans gave their lives to defeat--and the counter-protestors who were outraged to see fools parading the Nazi flag, Nazi armband and Nazi salute," Romney wrote. "This is a defining moment for President Trump."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME