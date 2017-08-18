Ideas
Five Best Ideas

We Can Soon Erase Our Fear Memories

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Soon, we could erase our fear memories.

By Iqbal Pittalwala at UC Riverside

2. Can Silicon Valley disrupt its Neo-Nazi problem?

By Nick Bilton in Vanity Fair

3. Renewable energy subsidies make sense — and they’ve saved thousands of lives.

By Akshat Rathi in Quartz

4. The solution for surging antibiotic resistance might be to slow down bacteria instead of killing it.

By Steph Adams at the University of Illinois

5. This self-healing rubber could make flat tires a thing of the past.

By Leah Burrows at the Harvard Paulson School

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME