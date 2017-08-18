Search
Memorial for Barcelona terror attack victims
People gather and mourn at La Rambla boulevard for the victims those who lost their lives in terror attack killing at least 13 people when a white van ploughed into a crowd in central Barcelona. Anadolu Agency - Getty Images

These Are the Victims of the Spanish Terrorist Attacks

Rachel Lewis
8:38 AM ET

The people killed and injured in this week's terrorist attacks in Spain hailed from 34 countries around the world, and the impact will be felt in every corner of the globe.

On Friday morning, emergency services updated the death toll to 14, announcing that one woman had died after terrorists struck pedestrians in the coastal town of Cambrils in the early hours of the morning. Earlier, a van had been driven through a crowd in the center of Barcelona, killing 13 and leaving scores of people wounded, many seriously.

Three of the fatalities have so far been identified:

Bruno Gulotta

Italian retailer Tom's Hardware confirmed that its employee Bruno Gulotta, a 35-year-old from Legnano in northern Italy, died in the Barcelona attack on Friday morning. He was reportedly on holiday with his wife, Maria, and their two young children.

"A photo from Cannes, one of the Ramblas in Barcelona. And then what no one expects: the death of a young man, father and life partner of the mother of his children," one of his colleagues wrote in a statement. The company added that they were thinking of his eldest child who was due to start elementary school and his youngest, just seven months old, who "will never know her father".

Elke Vanbockrijck

The 44-year-old Belgium national was on holiday in Barcelona with her husband and their two sons, aged 11 and 14, the Guardian reported. Patrick Dewael, the mayor of Tongeren, told Belgian radio that he had presided over her wedding in 2014 and sent his condolences.

Francisco López Rodríguez

The 57-year-old man, from Granada, was the first Spanish victim to be identified from the Barcelona attack. Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that his wife was seriously injured in the attack, her niece and a related three-year-old child are also reported to have died.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is made available

