Workers load statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in the early hours of August 16, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. Alec MacGillis—AFP/Getty Images

(Bridgewater, N.J./WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump decried on Thursday t he removal of monuments to t he pro-slavery Civil War Confederacy, echoing white nationalists and drawing stinging rebukes from fellow Republicans in a controversy that has inflamed racial tensions.

Trump has alienated Republicans , corporate leaders and U.S. allies, rattled markets and prompted speculation about possible White House resignations with his comments since Saturday's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, which came in t he after math of a white nationalist protest against t he removal of a Confederate statue.

Republican Senator Bob Corker, chairman of t he Senate Foreign Relations Committee, questioned Trump 's capacity to govern.

"T he president has not yet been able to demonstrate t he ability or t he competence that he needs to be successful," said Corker, who Trump had considered for t he job of secretary of state. Corker said Trump needed to make "radical changes."

Trump unleas he d attacks on two Republican U.S. senators, Jeff Flake and Lindsey Graham, in a series of Twitter posts on Thursday, raising fresh doubts about his ability to work with lawmakers in his own party to win passage of his legislative agenda, which includes tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

He took aim at t he removal or consideration for removal of Confederate statues and monuments in a long list of cities in California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Missouri, Montana, Tennessee, Virginia, and Texas, as well as Washington, D.C.

"Sad to see t he history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with t he removal of our beautiful statues and monuments . You can't change history, but you can learn from it," Trump wrote on Twitter, refusing to move past t he controversy.

"Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!" Trump said. He was referring to two Confederate generals in t he Civil War that ended in 1865, and to early U.S. presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, who owned slaves but whose legacies are overw he lmingly honored.

Opponents call t he statues a festering symbol of racism, while supporters say t he y honor American history. Some of t he monuments have become rallying points for white nationalists but also have t he support of some people interested in historical preservation.

Trump also denied he had spoken of "moral equivalency" between white supremacists, neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members who clas he d with anti-racism activists in Charlottesville.

Cohn rumors

U.S. stocks suffered t he ir biggest drop in three months on Thursday as t he turmoil surrounding t he White House sapped investor confidence that Trump 's ambitious economic agenda would become reality. Equity index futures fell a bit furt he r after t he close of regular trading, with S&P 500 emini futures he ading into t he overnight trading session about 2 points lower.

T he U.S. stock market has not followed a 1%-down day with a second straight day of losses since Trump was elected in November, so Friday’s session is being watc he d as a significant test of t he market’s resilience.

Amid t he controversy, t he White House knocked down rumors that Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn might resign. An official said Cohn "intends to remain in his position" as National Economic Council director at t he White House.

Trump announced t he disbanding of two high-profile business advisory councils on Wednesday after t he resignation of several corporate executives over his Charlottesville remarks. On Thursday, a White House official said Trump had dropped plans for an advisory council on infrastructure.

In anot he r indication of businesses not wanting to be associated with t he president, t he world-renowned Cleveland Clinic canceled a planned 2018 Florida fundraiser at Trump 's Mar-a-Lago Florida resort, w he re it had he ld such events for seven straight years. Spokeswoman Eileen S he il said t he Cleveland Clinic considered "a variety of factors" in deciding to cancel an event that typically generates $1 million a year.

T he clinic's chief executive, Toby Cosgrove, was a member of a one of t he two councils that disbanded on Wednesday.

James Murdoch, chairman of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, slammed Trump ’s response to Charlottesville in an email to friends and pledged to donate $1 million to t he Anti-Defamation League, t he New York Times reported.

James Murdoch wrote that Trump ’s comments should "concern all of us as Americans and free people," t he Times said. Twenty-First Century Fox owns Fox News Channel, a favorite with Trump and his conservative supporters.

'Hate-filled individuals'

T he Charlottesville violence erupted w he n white nationalists marc he d to protest against t he planned removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee. A 32-year-old woman, He at he r He yer, was killed w he n a man described as a white nationalist cras he d his car into t he counter-protesters.

Trump has blamed t he Charlottesville violence on not just t he white nationalist rally organizers but also t he counter-protesters, and said t he re were "very fine people" among both groups. He also expressed distaste for removing Confederate statues in a he ated news conference on Tuesday.

After Trump blasted Graham on Twitter, t he senator who was one of Trump 's rivals for t he 2016 Republican presidential nomination fired back.

"Because of t he manner in which you have handled t he Charlottesville tragedy you are now receiving praise from some of t he most racist and hate-filled individuals and groups in our country. For t he sake of our Nation - as our President - please fix this," Graham said. "History is watching us all."

Anot he r Republican senator, Dan Sullivan, also said on Twitter: "Anything less than complete & unambiguous condemnation of white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and t he KKK by ( Trump ) is unacceptable. Period."

Graham had said on Wednesday Trump 's remarks at his news conference t he day before had suggested "moral equivalency" between t he white nationalists and anti-racism demonstrators and called on t he president to use his words to he al Americans.

"Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said t he re is moral equivalency between t he KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists and people like Ms. He yer. Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing. T he people of South Carolina will remember!" Trump wrote.

In a separate tweet, Trump called Flake "WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He 's toxic!" and appeared to endorse Kelli Ward, Flake's Republican challenger in his 2018 re-election race.

Nancy Pelosi, t he top Democrat in t he U.S. House of Representatives, called for t he immediate removal of Confederate statues from t he U.S. Capitol. U.S. Senator Cory Booker, also a Democrat, said he would introduce legislation so that could be done.

"T he re is no room for celebrating t he violent bigotry of t he men of t he Confederacy in t he hallowed halls of t he United States Capitol or in places of honor across t he country," Pelosi said in a statement.

A spokesman for Republican U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said it was up to U.S. states to determine which statues were displayed on t he ir behalf in t he Capitol building.