From Charlottesville to North Korea to Steve Bannon, Everything That Happened on Trump's 'Working Vacation'

President Donald Trump waves as he walks down the steps of Air Force One with his grandchildren, Arabella Kushner, center, and Joseph Kushner, right, after arriving at Morristown Municipal Airport to begin his summer vacation at his Bedminster golf club in Morristown, N.J. on Aug. 4, 2017. Evan Vucci—AP

President Donald Trump took what the White House billed as a "working vacation" at his New Jersey golf club and his New York City Trump Tower penthouse for two weeks this month. But it could hardly have been a relaxing trip for the President of the United States.

"This is not a vacation," Trump wrote on Twitter at the outset. "Meetings and calls!"

And he certainly kept busy. During Trump's time away from the White House — he returns Sunday — he sparred with a U.S. Senator , escalated tensions with North Korea , incited controversy with his response to violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va ., and saw a parade of CEOs abandon him . And he topped it all off by cutting loose his controversial chief strategist Steve Bannon on Friday.

Here's a look at everything that happened during the President's eventful days away from the nation's capital.

Aug. 4: Trump leaves Washington, D.C., for a 17-day “working vacation” at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club.

Aug. 5-6: Trump tweets that his 17-day vacation is, in fact, no vacation at all — although photos emerge of him on the golf course.

Working in Bedminster, N.J., as long planned construction is being done at the White House. This is not a vacation - meetings and calls! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2017

Aug. 7: Trump spends the first Monday morning of his vacation catching up on cable news, or so it seems. After Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal appears on CNN and makes critical comments about Trump, the President unleashes a flurry of tweets attacking Blumenthal.

Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and.... - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

...conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion? - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

The President also claims his political base is “bigger and stronger than ever” in a series of tweets, despite poll numbers showing that support among his base is actually down slightly.

Trump speaks during a briefing on the opioid crisis on Aug. 8, 2017, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. From left are, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and National Drug Control Policy acting Director Richard Baum. Evan Vucci—AP

Aug. 8: Trump hosts a meeting at his Bedminster Golf Club on the opioid crisis, which he calls an “emergency,” though he doesn't declare an official state of emergency to address it. In response to questions about North Korea’s growing nuclear capabilities, the President threatens the North Korean regime with "fire and fury like the world has never seen."

Trump speaks during a security briefing on Aug. 10, 2017, at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey. Nicholas Kamm—AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 10: Trump meets with his national security team at his Bedminster club and makes additional remarks. In response to threats North Korea made against the U.S. territory Guam, the President says: “Let’s see what he does with Guam. He does something in Guam, it will be an event the likes of which nobody’s seen before, what will happen in North Korea." Trump also says he wants to “de-nuke” the world.

P Trump alongside U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and national security adviser H.R. McMaster at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on Aug. 11, 2017. Pablo Martinez Monsivai—AP

Aug. 11: After meeting with United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at Bedminster, the President holds another news conference. In those remarks, which aides later say were unplanned, the Trump says he would not rule out a military option in Venezuela amid chaos in the South American country.

Aug. 12: As violence builds around a march of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Va., Trump is largely quiet. First Lady Melania Trump is the first to issue a statement on the events, tweeting that “our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence.” Trump later tweets about condemning hate, coming together, and says, “Charlottesville-sad!” But in his first public remarks on the events, Trump does not specifically call out white supremacists and neo-Nazis by name, leading to intense backlash.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Am in Bedminster for meetings & press conference on V.A. & all that we have done, and are doing, to make it better-but Charlottesville sad! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Aug. 13: The White House releases a statement, attributed only to an unnamed spokesperson, saying that Trump was referring to neo-Nazis in his remarks the day before, as more and more lawmakers come out against his equivocal response.

Trump pauses while speaking in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington on Aug. 14, 2017. Evan Vucci—AP

Aug 14: Backlash over the President’s Saturday comments continue. Early Monday morning, Ken Frazier, the CEO of pharmaceutical company Merck , announces he’s stepping down from Trump's Manufacturing Council. Trump tweets that the CEO will “have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!”

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

During a brief trip back to Washington, Trump delivers a statement in which he explicitly denounces white supremacy, to the relief of aides. Later, after he refuses to answer a reporter's follow up question about his initial remarks, he tweets that the “fake news media” will never be satisfied.

Made additional remarks on Charlottesville and realize once again that the #Fake News Media will never be satisfied...truly bad people! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin look on as Trump delivers remarks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, on Aug. 15, 2017 in New York. Drew Angerer—Getty Images Left to right,

Aug. 15: Back in New York, the President gathers reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower for what was supposed to be a statement on infrastructure. But when Trump opens the floor for questions the focus shifts to Charlottesville, he doubles down on the comments he made Saturday, placing blame on the so-called “alt-left” for the weekend violence. He adds that efforts to remove Confederate monuments are aimed at changing history and the collective “culture” of the U.S.

Aug. 16: More CEOs announce they’re stepping down from the Manufacturing Council, a black Trump surrogate weeps and says he can no longer support the President in a Fox News segment, and Trump announces he’s shutting a pair of business advisory panels down before the executives on them have a chance to release their own statement.

Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

Aug. 17: As Republicans continue to speak out against Trump, the President blasts them on Twitter in a series of morning tweets. Later, in response to an apparent terrorist attack in Barcelona, the President posts a tweet about a General Pershing, a man he falsely claimed during his campaign executed Muslims with bullets dipped in pig’s blood.

Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught. There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Aug. 18 : Trump boasts that "our borders are far tougher than ever before" following the attack in Barcelona, and blames Democrats and the courts for making it harder to protect the homeland.

Homeland Security and law enforcement are on alert & closely watching for any sign of trouble. Our borders are far tougher than ever before! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2017

The Obstructionist Democrats make Security for our country very difficult. They use the courts and associated delay at all times. Must stop! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2017

Radical Islamic Terrorism must be stopped by whatever means necessary! The courts must give us back our protective rights. Have to be tough! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2017

He caps a news-filled week when it emerges that Bannon is out of a job at the White House.