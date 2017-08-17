Newsfeed
Raisa Bruner
5:47 PM ET

Back in May, Amy Schumer shared on social media that she'd stopped by the set of Judge Judy, America's foremost wielder of justice. But it wasn't until Thursday that the internet realized Schumer would actually appear in an episode of the longstanding courtroom reality show. Yet there she was, spotted front and center behind a participant in the candid snapshots.

Naturally, Twitter is alight with people speculating about Schumer's unexpected presence in the gallery. The case over which Judge Judy is presiding in the episode appears to be about Yu Gi Oh! cards, and it seems that Schumer was moved from her very visible location after the lunch break. But not before plenty of screenshots — with Schumer's classic facial expressions — had been snapped for all the world to see.

When she posted about her experience on set in May, the Snatched actor called it a "dream day" that she shared with her sister.

Even Schumer joined the conversation.

