Tech
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
SenateRepublicans Throw Money at Reluctant Senators Amid Last-Minute Obamacare Repeal Effort
Obamacare Repeal and Replace
JapanJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Says He Will Call Snap Elections Next Month
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference to announce snap election at his official residence in Tokyo
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
myanmarMass Graves Containing Bodies of 28 Hindu Women and Boys Found in Myanmar
Rohingya people fled from oppression in Myanmar
iPhone 6 Becomes Available In Australia
The iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone 6 are compared at a Telstra Store on September 19, 2014 in Sydney, Australia.  Cameron Spencer—Getty Images
Workarounds

Which Phone Protects Your Security the Best? We Asked the Experts

Lucinda Shen
7:00 AM ET

Americans spend an average of five hours a day on our smartphones, making them some of our most commonly-used electronic devices. But it's exactly that popularity that makes them a favored target of hackers, too — they want to get at all the personal information we keep in our smartphones, like credit card numbers, passwords and so on. Because our smartphones contain so much of our most vital data, it's that much worse when they get hacked.

So which phone is most secure against malicious hackers?

The simple answer is Apple's iPhone, says Dan Kaminsky, chief scientist and founder of cybersecurity firm White Ops.

Related

woman with laptop
Workplace & Careers5 Tips for Sounding More Professional On Email and Slack
Workplace & Careers
5 Tips for Sounding More Professional On Email and Slack

" Apple has done some extraordinary work around securing the physical device itself, and in making that secure operation as standard as airbags in cars or buildings that don't trivially burn," Kaminsky wrote in an email to TIME. "Everything is encrypted, and more importantly, the key to that encryption is extraordinarily difficult to extract."

The statistics bear out what Kaminsky is saying, according to a mobile intelligence report from Skycure. Researchers found malware — short for malicious software — on less than 1% of the iOS devices they looked at, compared to 3 to 4% for Android phones. (iOS is the operating system powering the Apple iPhone and Apple iPad.)

Meanwhile, some older Android devices don't have encryption turned on, according to Computer World, nor do they usually get updates with new security patches. Both are problematic, as encryption is an optimal way to protect data and patches prevent hackers from using known exploits to crack into your phone.

Part of the problem is that Android users have greater freedom in the software they can download and use, says Kaminsky. Apple iPhone users can only download apps from Apple's carefully vetted App Store, but Android users can download apps from third party stores. While that gives developers more freedom in terms of app design and users more freedom to download apps, it also allows users to make a potentially unwise decision to download an untrustworthy app.

Still, it's hard to say how much of the malware found on Android phones was the result of third-party apps, says Varun Kohli, vice president of marketing at SkyCure. And Apple devices may have less malware, but users can still expose themselves to hackers. For example, smartphone users who don't update their phone regularly become more susceptible to malware. If Apple users didn't download a recent software update, they were left vulnerable to hackers taking over their device.

Unfortunately, research suggests people aren't good at updating their devices on their own — last year, 50% of Android users failed to update to the latest security patch when it became available. Android's low rate of user-initiated updates may be due to the fact that Android device makers often rely on wireless carriers to push updates, slowing down the update process. Another problem: Android is a system that runs on several devices, including those made by Samsung, HTC, LG and more. Because of the fragmented Android ecosystem, many Android phones can't run the most recent, and therefore safest, software. But it's wise to download the latest updates as soon as they are available, especially if they address critical security flaws.

Meanwhile, both Android and Apple iPhone users have been imprudent when it comes to using risky public Wi-Fi networks, another favorite hacker target. According to data from SkyCure, 35.8% of iOS users in North America have tried to connect to an unsafe Wi-Fi network. About 44.9% of Android users tried to do the same.

In short, says Kohli, don't just expect your phone to keep your data secure—it's also up to you to make sure your behavior stays safe. "I don’t think there is one [phone] that is more hackable or more secure," he says. Of course, there are steps you can take to maximize phone security. "D on’t click install or connect to anything you are not confident is safe," Kohli says. "If a pop-up says cannot verify server identity, don't continue. "

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME