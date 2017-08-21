Tech
Search
Sign In
TelevisionJohn Oliver Targets America's Nuclear Waste Problem on Last Week Tonight
Celebrities Visit "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" - July 12, 201
TaiwanTaiwan Is Suffering From a Massive Brain Drain and the Main Beneficiary is China
Taiwan university students take class photo ahead of graduation
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Korean PeninsulaU.S. and South Korean Troops Have Started Annual Joint Military Drills Amid a Tense North Korea Standoff
U.S. Military Drill near DMZ
Computer Hackers Meet For Annual Congress
HAMBURG, GERMANY - DECEMBER 28: Participant hold their laptops in front of an illuminated wall at the annual Chaos Computer Club (CCC) computer hackers' congress, called 29C3, on December 28, 2012 in Hamburg, Germany. The 29th Chaos Communication Congress (29C3) attracts hundreds of participants worldwide annually to engage in workshops and lectures discussing the role of technology in society and its future. (Photo by Patrick Lux/Getty Images) Patrick Lux—Getty Images
laptops

Here's How Much Faster Your Next Laptop Will Be

Lisa Eadicicco
3:00 AM ET

Just in time for the back-to-school shopping season, Intel is providing more detail about its new line of processors. The company's eighth generation chips, nicknamed "Coffee Lake," will power upcoming laptops launching this year and next.

Most notably, the company is adding two additional cores to its U series of processors, which are the ones found in thin notebooks and laptop-tablet hybrids. Those extra cores should give computers powered by the new silicon a speed boost when it comes to multitasking.

Overall, the refreshed processors will provide a 40% boost in performance over the company's seventh generation chips, Intel says. That's a seemingly huge jump compared to the difference in speed between Intel's sixth and seventh generation processors: its seventh generation chips only increased productivity performance by 12% and web performance by 19% compared to its predecessor.

But of course, most laptop owners don't upgrade their computers every year. That's why Intel is targeting those with a laptop that's at least five years old, of which the company estimates there are 450 million of in the market. Editing 4K video on a computer running Intel's Coffee Lake processors should take just three minutes, while doing so on a five-year-old computer could take up to 45 minutes, the company claims. Intel is estimating that its new chips will provide around 10 hours of 4K video playback, which is about on par with its previous generation processors.

Read more: The Best Laptops and Tablets for Back to School

You can expect to see the first notebooks running on Intel's new processors launching this month, while desktops will be coming in the fall. And although Intel won't confirm any details on its desktop chips yet, some have speculated that those will also get two extra cores. Some of the first laptops to be powered by Intel's new processors are the Dell XPS 13, Acer Nitro 5 Spin, and Asus Zenbook Flip S UX370.

The launch comes just as rival chipmaker AMD has been garnering much attention for its line of Ryzden processors, which it launched this spring. Statistics from PassMark, the company behind the benchmarking utility PerformanceTest, suggests that AMD's market share may be slowly climbing, perhaps giving Intel more motivation to maintain its stronghold.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME