U.S.
Search
Sign In
CharlottesvilleHeather Heyer's Mom Doesn't Want to Talk to Donald Trump After Charlottesville
Memorial Held In Charlottesville For Heather Heyer, Victim Of Car Ramming Incident During Protest After White Supremacists' Rally
spaceThink This Total Solar Eclipse Is Getting a Lot of Hype? You Should Have Seen 1878
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesTina Fey Returns to SNL With Her Own Charlottesville Coping Strategy: Sheet Cake
Tina Fey, Colin Jost and Michael Che at Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update desk on Aug. 17, 2017.
People gather and mourn at La Rambla boulevard for the victims those who lost their lives in terror attack in central Barcelona, on Aug. 18, 2017.
People gather and mourn at La Rambla boulevard for the victims those who lost their lives in terror attack in central Barcelona, on Aug. 18, 2017. Burak Akbulut—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Spain Attacks, James Murdoch, The Defenders

Melissa Chan
9:01 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Spain attacks leave 14 dead as manhunt ensues

ISIS claimed responsibility for a pair of attacks in Spain that left at least 14 people dead and more than 100 injured. In the first assault in Barcelona, a van driver mowed down pedestrians on a popular tourist walkway. Hours later in Cambrils, another vehicle plowed into a police car and some civilians, according to the Associated Press. Authorities have made several arrests in connection with the two incidents, but they are still searching for the van driver in the first attack.

Fox’s James Murdoch slams Trump over Nazis

James Murdoch, the CEO of 21st Century Fox, has promised to give $1 million to the Anti-Defamation League, which aims to stop anti-Semitism. The pledge came as Murdoch blasted President Donald Trump for blaming “both sides” of the violence in Charlottesville, Va. “Standing up to Nazis is essential,” Murdoch wrote in an email to friends, according to the New York Times.

Marvel's The Defenders is out on Netflix

Marvel's The Defenders, a miniseries that revolves around four of Marvel’s biggest superheroes, premieres on Netflix today. The show features Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Iron Fist (Finn Jones) and super-villain Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver).

Also:

Some Republicans assailed Trump after he defended Confederate monuments.

A student who attended the Charlottesville white supremacist rally has left Boston University after receiving backlash.

A new therapy may be able to cure children of peanut allergies.

7-Eleven will let you fill any cup you want with Slurpee for $1.50 today and tomorrow.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME