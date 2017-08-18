People gather and mourn at La Rambla boulevard for the victims those who lost their lives in terror attack in central Barcelona, on Aug. 18, 2017.

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Spain attacks leave 14 dead as manhunt ensues

ISIS claimed responsibility for a pair of attacks in Spain that left at least 14 people dead and more than 100 injured. In the first assault in Barcelona, a van driver mowed down pedestrians on a popular tourist walkway. Hours later in Cambrils, another vehicle plowed into a police car and some civilians, according to the Associated Press. Authorities have made several arrests in connection with the two incidents, but they are still searching for the van driver in the first attack.

Fox’s James Murdoch slams Trump over Nazis

James Murdoch, the CEO of 21st Century Fox, has promised to give $1 million to the Anti-Defamation League, which aims to stop anti-Semitism. The pledge came as Murdoch blasted President Donald Trump for blaming “both sides” of the violence in Charlottesville, Va. “Standing up to Nazis is essential,” Murdoch wrote in an email to friends, according to the New York Times .

Marvel's The Defenders is out on Netflix

Marvel's The Defenders , a miniseries that revolves around four of Marvel’s biggest superheroes, premieres on Netflix today. The show features Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Iron Fist (Finn Jones) and super-villain Alexandra ( Sigourney Weaver ).

Also:

Some Republicans assailed Trump after he defended Confederate monuments .

A student who attended the Charlottesville white supremacist rally has left Boston University after receiving backlash.

A new therapy may be able to cure children of peanut allergies .

7-Eleven will let you fill any cup you want with Slurpee for $1.50 today and tomorrow.

