Living
Search
Sign In
politics'It's Insignificant.' Brigitte Macron Addresses Age Difference With Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron Votes In Le Touquet
eclipse4 Solar Eclipse Facts We Learned From the Reddit AMA With TIME's Jeffrey Kluger
A view of the total solar eclipse captured from Donggala.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
fashionYou Can Now Spring For a $3,000 Hermès Luxury Skateboard
FRANCE-TRANSPORT-AVIATION-AIRPORT-CDG
cities

These Are the 10 Most Livable Cities in the U.S.

Leanna Garfield / Business Insider
4:44 PM ET

In the US, unrest seems to be growing by the day.

Over the weekend, a driver identified as a man with Nazi sympathies plowed through a crowd protesting against white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia. Several cities, including Baltimore, New Orleans, and Lexington, Kentucky, are removing or seeking to remove Confederate monuments, even as others fight to preserve them.

Mass shootings in 2017 are outpacing those in previous years, with more than 150 attacks so far. The past few months have seen instances of domestic terrorism and racially motivated violence, including shootings and firebombings at churches, on the streets, at mosques, and even at a congressional baseball practice.

There have also been dozens of demonstrations from various sides of the ideological spectrum.

All these factors can affect the well-being of those who live in cities, according to a new report from The Economist Intelligence Unit. On Wednesday, the group released its annual "Global Liveability Index," which ranked 140 cities worldwide by how "livable" they are, considering economic stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

Those that score best tend to be midsize cities in wealthier countries with a relatively low population density. These factors can encourage a range of recreational activities without leading to high crime levels and overburdened infrastructure (e.g., roads, subways, housing).

The report notes that some US cities have declined in score, partly because of civil unrest linked to terrorism-related violence and President Donald Trump's policies.

The US cities that ranked the highest are below:

10. Los Angeles

Cityscape, Los Angeles Getty Images 

Overall global rank: 47

9. Atlanta

Piedmont Park, Atlanta, Georgia, America Getty Images 

Overall global rank: 47

8. Seattle

USA, Washington State, Belt of venus in Seattle Getty Images 

Overall global rank: 45

7. Minneapolis

Arch Bridge Over River By Buildings Against Sky Getty Images 

Overall global rank: 41

6. Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Skyline Getty Images 

Overall global rank: 41

5. Miami

Vintage automobile and hotel, Ocean Drive, South Beach, Miami, Florida, USA Getty Images 

Overall global rank: 38

4. Chicago

The Bean in Blue Getty Images 

Overall global rank: 38

3. Boston

Famous Acorn Street in Beacon Hill, Boston, Massachusetts, USA Getty Images 

Overall global rank: 34

2. Washington, DC

US Capitol Building, National Mall and Northwest Washington at sunrise from Library of Congress, Washington DC, USA Getty Images 

Overall global rank: 30

1. Honolulu

Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head in Honolulu, Oahu Island, Hawaii Getty Images 

Overall global rank: 17

This article originally appeared on BusinessInsider.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME