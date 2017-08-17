Here’s Why People Are Posting Cats in Response to the Barcelona Attack

A general view of the scene of a terrorist attack in the Las Ramblas area on August 17, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. David Ramos—Getty Images

A police request to not share photos of the chaos following Thursday's deadly terror attack in Barcelona has prompted Twitter users to post photos of cats with the Barcelona hashtag.

In the immediate aftermath of the attacker driving a van into a crowd in Las Ramblas, the National Police asked people not to share images of the attack showing victims on social media.

The attack left at least 12 dead and 80 others injured, officials said.

🚩Por respeto a las víctimas y a sus familias, por favor, NO compartas imágenes de heridos en atropello de #Ramblas de Barcelona - Policía Nacional (@policia) August 17, 2017

In response to the request, people began posting photos of cats to drown out any graphic images on the #Barcelona, which is trending on Twitter.

Authorities asked sharing images be stopped. Cat photos being used to saturate hashtag #Barcelona & bury insensitive and traumatic images pic.twitter.com/y92ISBokfH - Sarah Crisp (@sairydust) August 17, 2017

The cat campaign has its roots in a response to the November 2015 attack in Brussels, in which people posted cat pictures on social media to keep from divulging information about investigations into the terrorists immediately afterward.

#Barcelona my thoughts are with all the people affected by this cowardly attack. Here's my cat. pic.twitter.com/FIBgei10DX - Marlous Smits (@MarlousSmits) August 17, 2017

Not all who wanted to support the effort were cat fans, so some posts feature other animals:

No me gustan los gatos, pero aquí tenéis al buho de la suerte #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/9X1WW9PbiC - cabra de los montes (@Greendryad) August 17, 2017