How the World Reacted to the Barcelona Terrorist Attack

At least one person has been killed and 32 injured following a terrorist attack in the Spanish city of Barcelona, in which a van drove into pedestrians in the area of Las Ramblas, a tourist-heavy spot in the city center, late Thursday afternoon.
As tragic details of the incident continue to unfold, notable figures across Spain and the rest of the world have taken to social media to express their sadness to hear of yet another terrorist attack on European soil this year. Here's what they are saying:
Spain
Catalan parliamentary speaker Carme Forcadell said her heart "shrunk" with the news from Barcelona. She urged her followers to stay calm and follow the direction of the Catalonian police force.
Málaga-born actor Antonia Banderas posted a moving message in Spanish, which translates to "merged in one hug with Barcelona." Also in Spanish, Jennifer Lopez wrote that she was sending "much love and peace to the great city of Barcelona and all its beautiful people."
F.C. Barcelona said it was "deeply saddened by the attack," while a number of football players tuned in to pay solidarity to the victims, including Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas, French FC Barcelona player Lucas Digne and FC Barcelona player Sergi Roberto.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Spanish club Real Madrid wrote in Portuguese that he was "Dismayed by the news arriving from Barcelona" and gave his "full support and solidarity with the family and friends of the victims."
And Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho, who used to play for FC Barcelona, said it was "too sad to see the news coming from Barcelona." He added: "My support and solidarity for the victims and families."
Football teams across the world voiced their disgust at the incident and support for Barcelona, including the U.K.'s Manchester City and Liverpool FC.
Europe
Leaders across Europe, including the President of France, the Mayor of London, the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Sweden, the President of the European Parliament and the Mayor of Paris, tweeted about the incident.
United States
President Donald Trump urged Barcelonetas to "be tough and strong." Speaker Paul Ryan described the attack as "pure evil," while Melania Trump tweeted a short message saying "Thoughts and prayers to #Barcelona." Other U.S. politicians and celebrity figures sent tweets voicing their prayers and solidarity for the victims, including Senator Jim Inhofe, and congressman Joe Kennedy III. In Spanish, Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote: "Tragic and senseless attacks in Barcelona. Our thoughts today are with all our friends and colleagues in that great city."