How the World Reacted to the Barcelona Terrorist Attack

A police and medical staff in a cordoned off area after a van injuring several people on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017. Josep Lago—AFP/Getty Images

At least one person has been killed and 32 injured following a terrorist attack in the Spanish city of Barcelona , in which a van drove into pedestrians in the area of Las Ramblas, a tourist-heavy spot in the city center, late Thursday afternoon.

As tragic details of the incident continue to unfold, notable figures across Spain and the rest of the world have taken to social media to express their sadness to hear of yet another terrorist attack on European soil this year. Here's what they are saying:

Spain

Catalan parliamentary speaker Carme Forcadell said her heart "shrunk" with the news from Barcelona. She urged her followers to stay calm and follow the direction of the Catalonian police force.

Seguint amb el cor encongit les notícies que arriben des de Barcelona. Moment de mantenir la calma i seguir les indicacions dels @mossos. - Carme Forcadell (@ForcadellCarme) August 17, 2017

Málaga-born actor Antonia Banderas posted a moving message in Spanish, which translates to "merged in one hug with Barcelona." Also in Spanish, Jennifer Lopez wrote that she was sending "much love and peace to the great city of Barcelona and all its beautiful people."

Fundidos en un abrazo con #Barcelona. - Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 17, 2017

Enviándole mucho amor y paz a la gran ciudad de #Barcelona y toda su gente hermosa. #barcelonaContigo #barcelonaAmbTu❤️ - Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) August 17, 2017

F.C. Barcelona said it was "deeply saddened by the attack," while a number of football players tuned in to pay solidarity to the victims, including Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas, French FC Barcelona player Lucas Digne and FC Barcelona player Sergi Roberto.

Deeply saddened by the attack on our city. All our thoughts are with the victims, their families and with the people of Barcelona. - FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2017

Que tristeza. Toda mi solidaridad con las víctimas y sus familias. Mucha fuerza Barcelona - Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 17, 2017

❤️Barcelona 🙏 - Lucas Digne (@LucasDigne) August 17, 2017

Quina tristesa, ràbia, impotència.. Molta força a tots els afectats !! Barcelona ❤️ - Sergi Roberto (@SergiRoberto10) August 17, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Spanish club Real Madrid wrote in Portuguese that he was "Dismayed by the news arriving from Barcelona" and gave his "full support and solidarity with the family and friends of the victims."

Consternado com as notícias que chegam de Barcelona. Todo o apoio e solidariedade a família e amigos das vítimas. - Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 17, 2017

And Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho, who used to play for FC Barcelona, said it was "too sad to see the news coming from Barcelona." He added: "My support and solidarity for the victims and families."

Triste demais ver as notícias que chegam de #Barcelona. Meu apoio e solidariedade para as vítimas e famílias. 🙏 - Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) August 17, 2017

Football teams across the world voiced their disgust at the incident and support for Barcelona, including the U.K.'s Manchester City and Liverpool FC.

All at MCFC are saddened to hear of the attack in the City of Barcelona. Our thoughts are with all affected and the emergency services. - Manchester City (@ManCity) August 17, 2017

The thoughts of Liverpool Football Club are with all those affected by the tragic events in Barcelona. - Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 17, 2017

Europe

Leaders across Europe, including the President of France, the Mayor of London, the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Sweden, the President of the European Parliament and the Mayor of Paris, tweeted about the incident.

Toutes mes pensées et la solidarité de la France pour les victimes de la tragique attaque à #Barcelone. Nous restons unis et déterminés. - Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 17, 2017

My thoughts are with the victims of this barbaric terrorist attack in the great city of Barcelona and with their brave emergency services. - Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) August 17, 2017

I condemn in the strongest terms this act of terror. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. #barcelona - Margot Wallström (@margotwallstrom) August 17, 2017

My heart goes out to the victims of the attack in #Barcelona and their families. Full support to authorities. EU united in defence of peace - EP President Tajani (@EP_President) August 17, 2017

#Barcelone et #Paris sont des villes de partage, d'amour et de tolérance. Ces valeurs sont plus fortes que ce terrorisme odieux et lâche. - Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) August 17, 2017

United States

President Donald Trump urged Barcelonetas to "be tough and strong." Speaker Paul Ryan described the attack as "pure evil," while Melania Trump tweeted a short message saying "Thoughts and prayers to #Barcelona." Other U.S. politicians and celebrity figures sent tweets voicing their prayers and solidarity for the victims, including Senator Jim Inhofe, and congressman Joe Kennedy III. In Spanish, Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote: "Tragic and senseless attacks in Barcelona. Our thoughts today are with all our friends and colleagues in that great city."

The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Pure evil in #Barcelona. We stand with the people of Spain, and send our prayers to the victims of this horrible terrorist attack. - Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 17, 2017

Thoughts and prayers to #Barcelona - Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 17, 2017

Praying for the victims, families and first responders in Barcelona. - Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) August 17, 2017

My heart goes out to the people of #Barcelona. Praying for all of those lost and injured in today’s attack. - Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) August 17, 2017