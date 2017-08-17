J.K. Rowling Just Pointed Out One Surprising Result of Trump's Remarks

Count on J.K. Rowling to always inject some wry levity and perspective into political proceedings. On Thursday, the Harry Potter author and prolific Twitter user shared a screen grab of a TV channel broadcast in which the chyron is nothing short of surprising: "Iran and Israel condemn Trump's comments," it reads.

"Unbelievable. He actually did bring the Middle East together," Rowling dryly commented on the image in her tweet.

Iran and Israel have long been enemies , but she joked that Trump may have inadvertently had a successful unifying effect.

For the two nations to agree on something — in this case, Trump's comments on the violent events in Charlottesville — is noteworthy.

Brokering peace in the Middle East has also been a consistent blocking point for U.S. presidents in the last half-century. Trump's current Middle East foreign policy approach has included sending his son-in-law Jared Kushner to the region to engage in peace talks .

See Rowling's latest take on the President below.