Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
SpainHere’s Why People Are Posting Cats in Response to the Barcelona Attack
barcelona attack cat photos post police
TelevisionThe Internet Is Loving This Game of Thrones-Inspired IKEA Photoshoot
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HousePresident Trump Praises Fake Story About Shooting Muslims With Pig's Blood-Soaked Bullets
President Trump Speaks On Infrastructure Meeting Held At Trump Tower
trump

J.K. Rowling Just Pointed Out One Surprising Result of Trump's Remarks

Raisa Bruner
2:42 PM ET

Count on J.K. Rowling to always inject some wry levity and perspective into political proceedings. On Thursday, the Harry Potter author and prolific Twitter user shared a screen grab of a TV channel broadcast in which the chyron is nothing short of surprising: "Iran and Israel condemn Trump's comments," it reads.

"Unbelievable. He actually did bring the Middle East together," Rowling dryly commented on the image in her tweet.

Iran and Israel have long been enemies, but she joked that Trump may have inadvertently had a successful unifying effect.

For the two nations to agree on something — in this case, Trump's comments on the violent events in Charlottesville — is noteworthy.

Related

President Trump To Return To Trump Tower In New York City For First Time Since Taking Office
politicsMeet the Man Behind the Big Inflatable Trump Rat Mocking Him in New York
politics
Meet the Man Behind the Big Inflatable Trump Rat Mocking Him in New York

Brokering peace in the Middle East has also been a consistent blocking point for U.S. presidents in the last half-century. Trump's current Middle East foreign policy approach has included sending his son-in-law Jared Kushner to the region to engage in peace talks.

See Rowling's latest take on the President below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME