Jaime-Lannister-Lin-Manuel-Miranda-bromance
Getty Images
celebrities

Are Jaime Lannister and Lin-Manuel Miranda Having the Bromance We Never Knew We Needed?

Cady Lang
3:18 PM ET

In what might be the bromance of two of entertainment's most intense fandoms, Jaime Lannister actor Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Lin-Manuel Miranda have befriended one another in a bromance that has already spawned some witty Twitter repartee and a piggyback ride on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

On the Wednesday night episode of The Late Late Show, Coster-Waldau and Miranda discussed the possibility of a Game of Thrones musical, but more importantly Coster-Waldau gave Miranda a ride on his shoulders that provided the photo opportunity that we never knew we needed: Jaime Lannister and "Alexander Hamilton" chopping it up together as old chums do.

Miranda had a hilarious response to their piggyback moment.

And Coster-Waldau also responded in kind.

Jaime Lannister and Alexander Hamilton is the bromance we not only need, but deserve.

Watch the full clip below.

