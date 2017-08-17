Are Jaime Lannister and Lin-Manuel Miranda Having the Bromance We Never Knew We Needed?

In what might be the bromance of two of entertainment's most intense fandoms, Jaime Lannister actor Game of Thrones ' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Lin-Manuel Miranda have befriended one another in a bromance that has already spawned some witty Twitter repartee and a piggyback ride on The Late Late Show with James Corden .

On the Wednesday night episode of The Late Late Show , Coster-Waldau and Miranda discussed the possibility of a Game of Thrones musical, but more importantly Coster-Waldau gave Miranda a ride on his shoulders that provided the photo opportunity that we never knew we needed: Jaime Lannister and "Alexander Hamilton" chopping it up together as old chums do.

Had a weird dream that @Lin_Manuel was on GOT. Woke up and saw this, that's what happens when you sleep with the tv on pic.twitter.com/CfenYfIbjL - Jen Sisley (@jen_sisley) August 16, 2017

Miranda had a hilarious response to their piggyback moment.

I dreamed Jaime was my Hodor

Dreams come true https://t.co/E6TKcbgIAq - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 16, 2017

And Coster-Waldau also responded in kind.

'The things I do for for Laughs . ' (or for a ticket to Hamilton) https://t.co/b9qPBUbuCo - Nikolaj CosterWaldau (@nikolajcw) August 16, 2017

Jaime Lannister and Alexander Hamilton is the bromance we not only need, but deserve.

I got you, my man. And I got next round of table tennis! - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 16, 2017

Watch the full clip below.