U.S.
Search
Sign In
FoodThese Are the Best Restaurants in Every State
Head chef Daniel Humm stands for a portrait in the entrance
celebritiesThe Internet Is Convinced This Woman Is Selena Gomez's Look-alike
Selena Gomez Visits Music Choice
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Late Night TelevisionJimmy Kimmel Tried to Reach Out to Trump Supporters. Watch Him Read the Meanest Tweets He Got in Response.
amanda knox not disappearing people magazine interview
Amanda Knox is a guest on "Good Morning America," Thursday, September 29, 2016. Lou Rocco—ABC via Getty Images
People

'I'm Not Disappearing Into Oblivion.' Amanda Knox on Life Back Home

Julia Zorthian
11:56 AM ET

Amanda Knox, the American convicted for killing her roommate and imprisoned in Italy a decade ago, revealed the life she has built for herself back home in the six years since an appeals overturned her conviction.

Knox, 30, spoke with People about returning to her home in the Pacific Northwest, working as a writer and activist and living with her boyfriend.

“I’m not disappearing into oblivion,” Knox told People. “I have something to say.”

Knox has regained attention recently as the subject of Amanda Knox, a documentary on Netflix. Now, she's working to prevent wrongful convictions for other people — and developing a reality television pitch with her boyfriend about people "caricatured by the media."

Read more about Knox and her new life at People.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME