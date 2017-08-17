Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
FoodThese Are the Best Restaurants in Every State
Head chef Daniel Humm stands for a portrait in the entrance
celebritiesThe Internet Is Convinced This Woman Is Selena Gomez's Look-alike
Selena Gomez Visits Music Choice
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Late Night TelevisionJimmy Kimmel Tried to Reach Out to Trump Supporters. Watch Him Read the Meanest Tweets He Got in Response.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Photograph by Scott Kowalchyk—Getty/CBS
Television

Here's How Stephen Colbert Stays Hopeful When He's Relentlessly Mocking Trump

Melissa Locker
12:56 PM ET

Stephen Colbert wants to keep his optimism.

Stephen Colbert sat down with the Los Angeles Times for a wide-ranging interview that covered everything from Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien to French philosopher Léon Bloy and, of course, President Donald Trump.

Trump’s time in office has been a whirlwind, and it turns out it’s hard for late-night comedy writers to keep up with the rapid-fire news cycle. “We add new material between 4:45 and 5:15 almost every night,” said Colbert about the show, which tapes around 5:30 p.m. ET. “We don’t want to wait until tomorrow.”

The endless cycle, though, makes it hard not to get jaded, which Colbert recognized. “Cynicism is an enormous problem,” he said. “I’m actually a hopeful person. But the way to stay hopeful is to acknowledge and to not accept what is absolutely amoral, mentally ill behavior as normal.”

Colbert has found it difficult to avoid getting emotional about Trump’s statements and actions, for instance when the President spoke to the Boy Scout Jamboree. “To get children to boo and hoot,” said Colbert before quoting the Bible. “There’s a moral heresy involved with the President getting children to engage in his own behavior.”

Colbert, though, says he is aware that as the host of The Late Show, he’s not supposed to lecture the audience. “The times you see me being my harshest or scolding, I promise you, that’s not what we wrote. I just get swept up in the emotion of the moment while I’m talking about it,” he said. He can’t always help it, though. For instance, when he uttered a vulgar Putin-Trump joke that faced backlash. “That would be an example of perhaps letting my emotions get the best of me,” he told the Times. Trump responded to the comment by calling Colbert a “no-talent guy,” which he took in stride.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME