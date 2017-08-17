Science
Search
Sign In
trumpJ.K. Rowling Just Pointed Out One Surprising Result of Trump's Remarks
President Trump Holds CEO Town Hall On US Business Climate At White House
TelevisionWhy Sigourney Weaver Didn't Want Her Defenders Villain to Be a ‘Cold Ice Queen’
1
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
HistoryInside the Push for More Public Statues of Notable Women
Feinstein Statue
eclipse

Quiz: Are You Ready for the Solar Eclipse?

Melissa Chan,David Johnson
2:08 PM ET

A total solar eclipse will dazzle millions of Americans in its path when it traverses the country on Aug. 21.

The once-in-a-lifetime sky show can be seen exclusively in the U.S. for the first time since the nation’s birth in 1776. It’s also the first total eclipse of the sun that will be visible from the contiguous U.S. since 1979.

Millions of Americans are preparing for the eclipse by buying eclipse glasses, getting their photo equipment ready and traveling to some of the best viewing spots in the country. See how ready you are for the celestial spectacle with this 10-question, multiple-choice quiz:

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME