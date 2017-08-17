Quiz: Are You Ready for the Solar Eclipse?

A total solar eclipse will dazzle millions of Americans in its path when it traverses the country on Aug. 21.

The once-in-a-lifetime sky show can be seen exclusively in the U.S. for the first time since the nation’s birth in 1776. It’s also the first total eclipse of the sun that will be visible from the contiguous U.S. since 1979.

Millions of Americans are preparing for the eclipse by buying eclipse glasses , getting their photo equipment ready and traveling to some of the best viewing spots in the country . See how ready you are for the celestial spectacle with this 10-question, multiple-choice quiz: