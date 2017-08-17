Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
U.S.Natalee Holloway’s Remains May Have Been Found. Here’s What to Know About Her Disappearance
Mother Of Missing Teen Natalee Holloway Launches Missing Persons Center
TelevisionWho Will Die in the Battle Beyond the Wall on Game of Thrones?
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SpainSeveral Injured as Van Crashes Into Crowd in Barcelona
SPAIN-ACCIDENT-RAMBLA
Late Night Television

Stephen Colbert to Trump: 'You Showed Us Who You Were'

Raisa Bruner
11:57 AM ET

On Wednesday, Stephen Colbert used his nightly show monologue to outline the nation's current state of affairs regarding President Trump, walking through the president's widely criticized statements on the violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia — and the responses from Republican lawmakers, right-wing nationalists, and others to his rhetoric.

"OK, I'll say Nazis are bad, but you can't make me mean it," Colbert joked, doing an impression of Trump submitting to Chief of Staff John Kelly's request to condemn white supremacist activity. "Fingers crossed, OK. I call Nazi backsies."

"You know it was the right thing to say because he hated saying it," Colbert added.

But that wasn't the end of it. Trump then turned a Tuesday press conference into an opportunity to opine further on the attendees of the Charlottesville rally, saying that there was "blame on both sides." This more recent take riled the nation, as Colbert noted. "Everywhere in this country, people were horrified. North, south, Republican, Democrat, top, bottom, sweet, sour. But you know who loved what Donald Trump said? Donald Trump."

He also compared Trump to the embarrassingly out-of-touch relative that some families have to deal with. "Please, Grandpa, you can't say this stuff out loud in the restaurant, OK! That's fishing boat talk, OK!" he jokingly implored.

Watch Colbert's full breakdown of events above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME