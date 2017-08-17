U.S.
Search
Sign In
Podcast'Countdown' Podcast Episode 5: A Spacewalk From Hell
In a view from the Gemini 9 spacecraft, Astronaut Gene Cernan tethered to the Gemini 9 spacecraft as it orbits the Earth.
spaceMeet the Woman Behind Some of NASA's Most Famous Images
Pale Blue Dot color image of the Earth from Voyager 1.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Says It's 'Sad' to See U.S. Culture 'Ripped Apart' by Removing Confederate Statues
trump sad confederate monuments tweets
Virginia

Confederate General Stonewall Jackson's Descendants Call for Removal of Monuments

Associated Press
10:36 AM ET

(RICHMOND, Va.) — Two men who identify themselves as the great-great-grandsons of Stonewall Jackson are calling for the removal of the statue of the Confederate general in Virginia's capital city.

Jack and Warren Christian say in a letter published by Slate late Wednesday that the removal of the Jackson statue and other Confederate monuments on Richmond's famed Monument Avenue will "necessarily further difficult conversations about racial justice."

Jack Christian told The Associated Press on Thursday that the monuments were clearly constructed to be "markers of white supremacy" and "make black people fearful."

Christian said he's pleased to see that Mayor Levar Stoney is now saying the city should consider removing or relocating its Confederate statues. The mayor had previously said he thought the monuments should stay but have context added.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME