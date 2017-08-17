The Best Exercise For Fat Loss: This Week in Health

Exercise is not always intuitive. (Case in point: running a marathon isn't always healthy, but brief bouts of exercise are among the best for you.) This week, TIME explored two burning workout questions: is protein powder good for you, and can you lose weight just from your stomach ? Here's what else caught our attention this week. (Sign up for the TIME Health newsletter for more.)

In most cases, you can’t spot-target weight loss. But your stomach may be the one exception. Fat stored in your gut, arms and chest is metabolically active, experts say, which means the fat there is more likely to respond to exercise and diet than excess fat elsewhere.

Purposeful living is linked to many aspects of wellbeing, like a longer life, lower risk of disease and better sleep. Having a purpose may also help seniors keep their physical strength and independence, according to a new study.

Most adults in the U.S. shave, wax or groom their pubic hair. But the practice is leading to a surprising number of injuries, a new survey finds.

Protein is now available in a wide variety powders, including whey, hemp, soy and pea. But is getting protein from a powder just as good for you as getting it from whole foods?

The recent Netflix film "What the Health" is being criticized by some health professionals for pushing a vegan diet with poor nutrition science. TIME breaks down what the film got wrong when it comes to nutrition and health, and what it got right.

The results of a study about using smileys in email may be disappointing to emoji lovers. Even when they're meant as a sign of friendliness, using them at the office could backfire, researchers report.

It's long been suspected that people think a bottle of vino tastes better simply if the price tag is higher. This week researchers got closer to understanding why: the brain may react differently to pricier bottles, according to a new study.

The new law forbids insurance providers in the state from covering abortions, even in the case of rape or incest.