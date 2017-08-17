Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
JobsRep. Issa and Sen. Lee: Job Licensing Is Too Often Bad for Jobs
Diet/NutritionA New Therapy May Cure Kids of Peanut Allergy
Extreme close up of peanuts
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesAre Jaime Lannister and Lin-Manuel Miranda Having the Bromance We Never Knew We Needed?
time-magazine-exercise-fitness-health-bethan-mooney-69
Bethan Mooney for TIME
this week in health

The Best Exercise For Fat Loss: This Week in Health

Alexandra Sifferlin
3:11 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Exercise is not always intuitive. (Case in point: running a marathon isn't always healthy, but brief bouts of exercise are among the best for you.) This week, TIME explored two burning workout questions: is protein powder good for you, and can you lose weight just from your stomach? Here's what else caught our attention this week. (Sign up for the TIME Health newsletter for more.)

You Asked: Can you lose weight just from your stomach?

Broken scales. Getty Images 

In most cases, you can’t spot-target weight loss. But your stomach may be the one exception. Fat stored in your gut, arms and chest is metabolically active, experts say, which means the fat there is more likely to respond to exercise and diet than excess fat elsewhere.

People age better if they have a purpose-driven life

acts-of-kindness-marriages-happier Jessica Pettway for TIME 

Purposeful living is linked to many aspects of wellbeing, like a longer life, lower risk of disease and better sleep. Having a purpose may also help seniors keep their physical strength and independence, according to a new study.

The surprising dangers of grooming your pubic hair

Most adults in the U.S. shave, wax or groom their pubic hair. But the practice is leading to a surprising number of injuries, a new survey finds.

Is protein powder good for you?

Protein is now available in a wide variety powders, including whey, hemp, soy and pea. But is getting protein from a powder just as good for you as getting it from whole foods?

What to know about the pro-vegan Netflix film What the Health

healthy and filling, health food, diet, nutrition, time.com stock, bokchoy Danny Kim for TIME 

The recent Netflix film "What the Health" is being criticized by some health professionals for pushing a vegan diet with poor nutrition science. TIME breaks down what the film got wrong when it comes to nutrition and health, and what it got right.

You need to stop putting smiley faces in work emails

The results of a study about using smileys in email may be disappointing to emoji lovers. Even when they're meant as a sign of friendliness, using them at the office could backfire, researchers report.

Why wine tastes better when it costs more

red-wine-bottle-glass-drinking-health-alcohol-motto-stock Molly Cranna for TIME 

It's long been suspected that people think a bottle of vino tastes better simply if the price tag is higher. This week researchers got closer to understanding why: the brain may react differently to pricier bottles, according to a new study.

Texas passes law requiring women to get extra insurance for abortions

The new law forbids insurance providers in the state from covering abortions, even in the case of rape or incest.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME