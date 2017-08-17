Ideas
Search
Sign In
FoodThese Are the Best Restaurants in Every State
Head chef Daniel Humm stands for a portrait in the entrance
celebritiesThe Internet Is Convinced This Woman Is Selena Gomez's Look-alike
Selena Gomez Visits Music Choice
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Late Night TelevisionJimmy Kimmel Tried to Reach Out to Trump Supporters. Watch Him Read the Meanest Tweets He Got in Response.
Business people working in busy office
Design professionals working in creative office Compassionate Eye Foundation/Hero Images—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

Working in America is Hard

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. With erratic hours and difficult conditions, working in America is hard.

By the Rand Corporation

2. Batteries are about to change the car business. What’s next?

By the Economist

3. Energy drinks might be linked to substance abuse later.

By the University of Maryland

4. This smart underwear can prevent back pain.

By Heidi Hall at Vanderbilt University

5. Here’s how NASA’s next rover mission could get Martian rocks back to Earth.

By Leonard David at Space.com

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME