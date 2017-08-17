1. With erratic hours and difficult conditions, working in America is hard.
By the Rand Corporation
2. Batteries are about to change the car business. What’s next?
By the Economist
3. Energy drinks might be linked to substance abuse later.
By the University of Maryland
4. This smart underwear can prevent back pain.
By Heidi Hall at Vanderbilt University
5. Here’s how NASA’s next rover mission could get Martian rocks back to Earth.
By Leonard David at Space.com
