Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $510 Million After No Winning Tickets Sold

Rachel Lewis
8:19 AM ET

People who buy a Powerball jackpot ticket for this Saturday's draw have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning half-a-billion dollars after no winning ticket was sold for Wednesday night's draw.

Powerball's website signalled early on Thursday that the jackpot had reached $510 million, meaning that single-ticket winners could take home a rough cash value of $324.2 million.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's $432.5 million Powerball jackpot were 9, 15, 43, 60, 64 and the Powerball number 4. It was the ninth-highest in jackpot history.

However, Powerball reckons that there is a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of matching all six numbers and a 1 in 11,688,053 chance of matching five.

Some huge jackpot winners don't think that they have been so lucky. Jack Whittaker won $315 million but said: 'I wish that we had torn that ticket up."

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

