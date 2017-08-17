Politics
Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, speaks during a press conference in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced legislation, named the Taylor Force Act, to cut U.S. financial aid to the West Bank and Gaza until the Palestinian Authority ends payments incentivizing terror attacks.  Photograph by Zach Gibson—Bloomberg/Getty
White House

Donald Trump Calls Out 'Publicity Seeking' Lindsey Graham Over Charlottesville Jabs

Lisa Marie Segarra
7:48 AM ET

President Donald Trump said that Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina misrepresented his comments and called the senator "publicity seeking" in a series of tweets Thursday morning.

"Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists and people like Ms. Heyer. Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing. The people of South Carolina will remember! The public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame!" the President tweeted at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Graham released a statement saying he does not endorse parts of Trump's response to the violence that broke out in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday when a car rammed into a crowd of counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally, which killed one and injured 19.

"Your words are dividing Americans, not healing them," Graham, who ran against Trump for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, said in a statement.

Graham added that Trump "took a step backward by again suggesting there is a moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally and people like Ms. Heyer."

Trump was criticized for his response to the events in Charlottesville when he said there is blame "on both sides."

Follow TIME