For the Record

‘I’m critical of your client sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my ass.’

Taylor Swift, pop star, responding to a question about whether she was critical of her bodyguard in her testimony against Colorado DJ David Mueller, who she said groped her bare backside at a meet-and-greet in 2013; Mueller was found guilty of assault and battery, and will have to pay a symbolic $1 to Swift

$70,000,000,000

Total value of all Bitcoins, with the virtual currency trading at a record $4,290 after a software update expanded its number of transactions

5,000

Estimated number of people infected with cholera per day in war-torn Yemen, according to a new World Health Organization report

30

Number of single-serving cups of ice cream that SpaceX launched in a rocket to the International Space Station, along with 18 ice cream bars and research equipment, including 20 live mice

‘Allow yourself to be a vessel.’

Simone Askew, cadet at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., advising young people at an Aug. 14 press conference that announced she’ll be the first African-American woman to serve as first captain of the Corps of Cadets, the highest position in the school’s cadet chain of command

Ants

Scientists have created the first mutant ants with gene-editing technology CRISPR

GOOD WEEK

BAD WEEK

Fleas

Insects in two Arizona counties have tested positive for bubonic plague

‘I thought I would last longer than a carton of milk.’

Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director, in his first sit-down interview since he was fired after 10 days in the position

‘I feel a responsibility to take a stand against extremism.’

Kenneth C. Frazier, CEO of Merck, explaining he was resigning from the President’s American Manufacturing Council because of Trump’s failure to immediately condemn the white supremacists and neo-Nazis rallying in Charlottesville, Va.; Frazier, who was the only black member of the council, was followed by the CEOs of Intel and Under Armour

‘All we see is dead bodies.’

Francis Langumba Keili, director of Sierra Leone’s Office of National Security, describing the effort to search for victims of the Aug. 14 mudslides that flooded the nation’s capital, Freetown, after heavy rains, killing more than 300 people as of Aug. 16 and leaving thousands homeless

This appears in the August 28, 2017 issue of TIME.