World
Search
Sign In
White HouseTrump's Crisis Spurs Talk of White House Departures
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Hong KongHong Kong Activist Joshua Wong Jailed Along with Other Umbrella Revolution Leaders
HONG KONG-CHINA-POLITICS
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
United KingdomMalala Yousafzai Has Been Accepted to Study at Oxford University
Malala Yousafzai receives UN Peace Envoy
LEBANON-LAW-DEMO-WOMEN-VIOLENCE
An activist from the Lebanese NGO Abaad dressed as a bride and wearing bandages during a protest near the parliament in downtown Beirut on March 15, 2017. Patrick Baz—AFP/Getty Images
Lebanon

Lebanon Follows Jordan and Tunisia in Scrapping its 'Marry the Rapist' Law

Joseph Hincks
4:58 AM ET

Under sustained pressure from Arab women’s groups, Lebanon has followed in the footsteps of Jordan and other Arab countries in repealing a law that gives rapists amnesty from prosecution if they marry their victims.

Such clauses — informally known as "marry the rapist laws" — can still exonerate rapists in several Arab countries as well as the majority Catholic Philippines, The New York Times reports. However after years of agitation from women's groups a succession of countries have scrapped them.

Ghida Anani, the founder and director of Abaad, a women’s rights group in Lebanon told The Times the repeal was "the first step to changing the mind-set and traditions.”

“For us it’s the start,"Anani said. "Now the awareness and behavioral campaign will start to make women aware that it’s no longer an option: He cannot escape punishment.”

Abaad's campaign tactics included erecting billboards that showed women wearing bloodied bridal gowns captioned with “A white dress doesn’t cover up rape.” The group also hung soiled dresses along the Corniche, Beirut's famous seaside promenade.

In recent years Jordan, Tunisia, Egypt and Morocco have repealed similar marry the rapist clauses. Countries where such provisions still persist include Algeria, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Palestine and Syria, as well as several countries in Latin America, the Philippines and Tajikistan according to Human Rights Watch.

[NYT]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME