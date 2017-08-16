Production on the sixth Mission: Impossible film will go on hiatus after its star, Tom Cruise, was injured while performing a stunt .

“During production on the latest Mission: Impossible film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt,” Paramount Pictures said in a statement Wednesday. “Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery, and the film remains on schedule to open July 27, 2018. Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can’t wait to share the film with everyone next summer.”

The studio’s statement doesn’t specify how long filming will be delayed, but Variety , which was first to report the news, says it could be between six weeks and three months in order to give Cruise time to heal.

Director Christopher McQuarrie also shared an update on Twitter , writing, “Thank you all for your support and concern. Tom is on the mend and MI6 is on track for 07.27.2018.”

Video obtained by TMZ over the weekend appeared to show the 55-year-old Cruise jumping between two buildings on the film’s London set, but coming short of making it to the other rooftop, hitting the building instead and limping away after.

Cruise is known for performing many of his own stunts, including ones in previous Mission: Impossible films like scaling Dubai’s Burj Khalifa in Ghost Protocol and dangling off the side of a plane as it takes off in Rogue Nation .

Mission: Impossible 6 also stars Henry Cavill, Alec Baldwin, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, and Michelle Monaghan.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com