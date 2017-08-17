Hundreds Join Candlelight Vigil at the University of Virginia in Response to Charlottesville Violence

Hundreds of people held aloft candles in a vigil at the University of Virginia Wednesday night f ollowing the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Heyer died after a white supremacist plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville on Saturday. Nineteen others were injured.

The candlelit procession, which met at the University of Virginia's on-campus Rotunda, marked a striking visual contrast to Friday's scenes in Charlottesville, in which neo-Nazis, KKK members, and other racist groups brandished burning torches and chanted racist slogans.

The Washington Post reports that the crowd sang “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner” before belting out the civil rights era anthem “We Shall Overcome.”

According to Santiago Padrón, a Charlottesville resident who attended the vigil, efforts were made to keep the event off social media. “I got like four text messages about it,” she told The Post .

Reporters from Charlottesville newspaper The Daily Progress tweeted videos and images of the crowd singing gospel songs, and laying candles at the base of a statue of University founder Thomas Jefferson. Days earlier the campus had been the scene of violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protestors.

People are still here singing! pic.twitter.com/nwtlpq00iB - Allison Wrabel (@craftypanda) August 17, 2017

People leaving candles and tokens at the base of the Thomas Jefferson statue in front of the Rotunda #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/eAA0W9cqLG - Lauren Berg (@laurenbergk) August 17, 2017

