Politics
Search
Sign In
VirginiaMother of Charlottesville Victim Urges 'Righteous Action' in Powerful Speech
Memorial Held In Charlottesville For Heather Heyer, Victim Of Car Ramming Incident During Protest After White Supremacists' Rally
White HouseSteve Bannon: 'There's No Military Solution' to North Korea
President Trump Meets With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu At The White House
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CongressHouse Homeland Security Committee Will Hold Hearing on Domestic Terrorism After Charlottesville
VA: Alt Right, Neo Nazis Hold Torch Rally at UVA
President Trump Makes Statement About Violence In Charlottesville, Virginia
President Donald Trump makes a statement on the violence this past weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia at the White House on Aug. 14, 2017. Pool/Getty Images
Arizona

Phoenix Mayor is Not Happy That Trump is Holding a Rally There Next Week

Associated Press
Aug 16, 2017

(PHOENIX) — President Donald Trump plans to rally supporters in Phoenix next week, and Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton is not happy about it.

Trump's campaign announced the event Wednesday — a day after the president blamed "both sides" for weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and counter-demonstrators.

The Aug. 22 rally will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center, the campaign said.

"I am disappointed that President Trump has chosen to hold a campaign rally as our nation is still healing from the tragic events in Charlottesville," Stanton said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "It is my hope that more sound judgment prevails and that he delays his visit."

Related

Spider Rock, Canyon de Chelly Monument, Arizona
ArizonaMother Left Her Child in the Desert to Die
Arizona
Mother Left Her Child in the Desert to Die

The president has been holding campaign-style events in Trump-friendly areas since he took office. Next week's rally will be his first in the West.

Trump told Fox News in an interview this week that he may pardon former metro Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who recently was convicted in federal court for disobeying a judge's order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants. A federal judge ruled in 2013 that Arpaio's officers had racially profiled Latinos.

Arpaio, 85, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 5 and faces up to six months in jail. Attorneys who have followed the case doubt someone his age would be incarcerated, however.

Critics say a pardon would amount to an endorsement of racism.

"If President Trump is coming to Phoenix to announce a pardon for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, then it will be clear that his true intent is to enflame emotions and further divide our nation," Stanton said.

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Arizona, has announced he'll be leading a counter protest outside the Phoenix Convention Center during Trump's rally, the Arizona Daily Star reported Wednesday.

In a six-minute video posted on YouTube, the newspaper said Grijalva called Trump unhinged and the congressman from Tucson labeled the president as a supporter of racists.

Trump last held a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center Aug. 31, 2016, ahead of the presidential election and detailed his plan to combat illegal immigration.

He lambasted millions of immigrants as violent criminals and a drain on the U.S. government. Trump vowed at that time that no person living in the United States illegally would have a path to legal status without first leaving the country.

_____

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME