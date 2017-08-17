Politics
Search
Sign In
VirginiaMother of Charlottesville Victim Urges 'Righteous Action' in Powerful Speech
Memorial Held In Charlottesville For Heather Heyer, Victim Of Car Ramming Incident During Protest After White Supremacists' Rally
ArizonaPhoenix Mayor is Not Happy That Trump is Holding a Rally There Next Week
President Trump Makes Statement About Violence In Charlottesville, Virginia
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CongressHouse Homeland Security Committee Will Hold Hearing on Domestic Terrorism After Charlottesville
VA: Alt Right, Neo Nazis Hold Torch Rally at UVA
White House

Steve Bannon: 'There's No Military Solution' to North Korea

Aric Jenkins
Aug 16, 2017

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon does not believe there is a military solution to North Korea in regards to its nuclear weapons program.

Bannon on Tuesday called journalist Robert Kuttner, co-founder and co-editor of left-wing publication The American Prospect, telling him to "forget" the possibility of warfare with North Korea during a wide-ranging interview.

“There’s no military solution [to North Korea’s nuclear threats], forget it," Bannon said. "Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that ten million people in Seoul don’t die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don’t know what you’re talking about, there’s no military solution here, they got us.”

Related

President Trump Speaks On Infrastructure Meeting Held At Trump Tower
Charlottesville52% of Americans Say Trump's Response to Charlottesville Wasn't Strong Enough
Charlottesville
52% of Americans Say Trump's Response to Charlottesville Wasn't Strong Enough

Bannon's comments appeared to contradict President Donald Trump's comments last week in which he warned that North Korea would "be met with fire and the fury like the world has never seen" should it continue to threaten the United States.

Bannon added that the U.S. is at "economic war with China," though he would consider a deal with China to remove American troops from the Korean peninsula in exchange for China freezing North Korea's nuclear program. But since Bannon feels such an agreement would be unlikely, he has been campaigning for the Trump administration to take a stricter stance on trade with China.

“To me, the economic war with China is everything," Bannon said. "And we have to be maniacally focused on that. If we continue to lose it, we're five years away, I think, ten years at the most, of hitting an inflection point from which we'll never be able to recover.”

Bannon is reportedly in danger of being fired by Trump, with the a number of advisors urging the President to fire him, according to the New York Times.

But during a press conference Tuesday, Trump called Bannon a "good man" before once again leaving the door open for speculation.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME