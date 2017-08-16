Politics
Search
Sign In
FBIThe FBI Really Loved James Comey, According to an Internal Survey
FBI Director James Comey - Washington, DC
VirginiaRichmond Could Remove Confederate Monuments From Its Historic District
National Bureau of Economic Research Study Finds Richmond Happiest U.S. City
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
VenezuelaAt Least 36 Dead in Fight Between Inmates and Security at Venezuela Prison
frontier
Congress

House Homeland Security Committee Will Hold Hearing on Domestic Terrorism After Charlottesville

Aric Jenkins
Aug 16, 2017

The House Homeland Security Committee will hold a hearing on domestic terrorism and threats from extremist groups following the white nationalist rally that left several people dead and 20 others injured in Charlottesville, Va. Saturday.

Republican Rep. Micheal McCaul, the committee's chairman, announced the Sept. 12 hearing in a letter to ranking Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson.

"We must stand together and reject racism, bigotry, and prejudice, including the hateful ideologies promoted by neo-Nazis, the KKK, and all other white supremacy groups," McCaul wrote. "They do not define who we are as Americans and their repulsive values must not be allowed to infect our neighborhoods and spread violence in our communities."

Leaders of the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and the National Counterterrorism Center have been invited to participate in the hearing, McCaul said in the letter.

The Texas Republican wrote to Thompson in response to a letter he and other Democrats penned Tuesday requesting a committee hearing on the matter. "It is past time for this Committee on Homeland Security to act," the Democrats wrote.

Saturday's clash between white nationalists and anti-racism counter-protestors left three dead, including a woman who was killed when a man allegedly participating in the rally drove a car directly into a crowd of opponents. Two state troopers who were monitoring the rally died in a helicopter crash.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday doubled down on his belief that "both sides" were to blame for the violence. His statement drew swift condemnation from Democrats and Republicans alike.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME