Kit Harington Reveals Why Jon Snow Never Wears a Hat on Game of Thrones

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

Despite the fact that Jon Snow has spent nearly the entirety of Game of Thrones in the coldest regions of the realm, he has never once worn a hat. But according to Kit Harington — who plays the King in the North — there's a reason his character doesn't dress properly for the winter weather.

While some may think the decision has everything to do with showing off that glorious man bun, during a recent interview with the New York Times , Harington revealed it's actually a filming necessity.

"I wanted a hat when we were shooting in Iceland," he said. "We’ve had endless conversations about it. It’s been a big, big question in Thrones , about when they’re up North, whether they wear headgear or not. It seems ridiculous in cold climates not to have your head protected. But it’s a decision they made a long time ago, the decision that we need to see faces more than heads being warm. It’s very difficult when you’re filming people in that environment, to differentiate between people’s faces. I think they decided that was the most important thing. But trust me, no one wants a hat more than me."

Looks like Jon will just have to rely on sprinting away from the army of the dead to keep his body temperature up.

"Beyond the Wall," the sixth episode of Game of Thrones ' seventh season, airs Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. on HBO.