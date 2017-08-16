New Game of Thrones Photos Tease an Epic Battle Beyond the Wall

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

Drogon may have just returned from incinerating the Lannister army , but it doesn't seem like he'll have much time for rest and relaxation. New photos for the coming sixth episode of Game of Thrones appear to show Daenerys — alongside her Hand of the Queen Tyrion Lannister — preparing to take her dragons out for a spin. But her intended destination remains a mystery.

Judging by her reaction to Jon Snow's departure in Sunday's episode, it seems as though Dany may have a change of heart and end up flying north. However, she could also be planning to go through with that attack on King's Landing she's been threatening.

The images also showcase Westeros' magnificent seven — Jon, Tormund, Jorah Mormont, Gendry , Beric Dondarrion, Thoros of Myr and the Hound — suiting up for what is sure to be an epic battle against the army of the dead.

"Beyond the Wall," the sixth episode of Game of Thrones ' seventh season, airs Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. on HBO.