moviesReview: Logan Lucky, A Comedy Built on Bedrock Truths, Is One of Soderbergh's Best
logan-lucky-fingerprint-releasing
Donald TrumpU.S. Allies Trust Vladimir Putin More Than President Trump 'to Do the Right Thing': Survey
Russian President Vladimir Putin Arrives To G20 Summit.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Mental Health/PsychologyPeople Age Better If They Have a Purpose In Life
Helen Sloan—HBO
Helen Sloan—HBO
1 of 12
Television

New Game of Thrones Photos Tease an Epic Battle Beyond the Wall

Megan McCluskey
2:27 PM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

Drogon may have just returned from incinerating the Lannister army, but it doesn't seem like he'll have much time for rest and relaxation. New photos for the coming sixth episode of Game of Thrones appear to show Daenerys — alongside her Hand of the Queen Tyrion Lannister — preparing to take her dragons out for a spin. But her intended destination remains a mystery.

Judging by her reaction to Jon Snow's departure in Sunday's episode, it seems as though Dany may have a change of heart and end up flying north. However, she could also be planning to go through with that attack on King's Landing she's been threatening.

The images also showcase Westeros' magnificent seven — Jon, Tormund, Jorah Mormont, Gendry, Beric Dondarrion, Thoros of Myr and the Hound — suiting up for what is sure to be an epic battle against the army of the dead.

See the full gallery of images above.

"Beyond the Wall," the sixth episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season, airs Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME