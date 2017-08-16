Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
ImmigrationUndocumented Immigrants May Get Less Time to Make Their Case
moviesReview: Logan Lucky, A Comedy Built on Bedrock Truths, Is One of Soderbergh's Best
logan-lucky-fingerprint-releasing
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionNew Game of Thrones Photos Tease an Epic Battle Beyond the Wall
GERMANY-ANIMALS-ZOO-TORTOISE
An Aldabra giant tortoise leaeves its winter quarters on May 17, 2017 at the zoo in Dresden, eastern Germany. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Sebastian Kahnert / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read SEBASTIAN KAHNERT/AFP/Getty Images) SEBASTIAN KAHNERT—AFP/Getty Images
animals

Tortoise With Serious Independent Streak Escapes Zoo. She Didn't Get Far.

Raisa Bruner
3:53 PM ET

Don't sleep on an ambitious giant tortoise. Abuh, a resident of Japan's Shibukawa Zoological Park in Okayama Prefecture, is a 35-year-old specimen with a serious independent streak. She made a break for it about two weeks ago, when zoo officials noticed her absence and alerted local residents to keep an eye out for the hard-shelled creature who clocks in at about 120 lbs.

Described as "gentle," Abuh was allowed to roam freely around the zoo grounds. But that proved a mistake, as she had already meandered her way to freedom a previous time earlier in the month before being brought back into the fold. Her max speed is about 1 kilometer per hour.

For nearly two whole weeks, Abuh managed to escape notice, living her best life beyond the confines of her zoo enclosure. (Giant tortoises like Abuh can live without food and water for several months, too, meaning she wasn't in any rush to find a new place to call home.)

On Wednesday, however, news outlets reported her time as a free tortoise had come to a close. She was discovered a mere 140 meters — about 459 feet — from the zoo, hidden in some shrubbery.

"We were so relieved that she came back safely as she is so popular among children," zoo staffer Yoshimi Yaman told news outlets.

As for Abuh? Looks like she'll have to try a new tactic in her next bid for independence. Slow but steady, right?

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME