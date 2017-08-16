Politics
Search
Sign In
ImmigrationAttorney General Jeff Sessions Blasts Chicago in Sanctuary Cities Speech
Attorney General Jeff Sessions And ICE Director Homan Speak On Sanctuary Policies In Miami
Civil RightsHere's Why Robert E. Lee Opposed Putting Up Confederate Monuments
The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee still stands in Lee park in Charlottesville, Va. on Aug. 14, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
twitterTwitter Suspends Accounts Linked to Neo-Nazi Website Daily Stormer
Illustrations Of Popular Mobile Apps And Social Media Sites
Charlottesville

52% of Americans Say Trump's Response to Charlottesville Wasn't Strong Enough

Lisa Marie Segarra
5:31 PM ET

A new Marist poll found that 52% of American adults thought that President Trump's response to violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, was "not strong enough."

Trump's comments have been heavily scrutinized since a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville turned deadly Saturday when a man ran his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one and injuring 19.

Trump said there was blame "on both sides" leading to several resignations from his manufacturing council and strategy and policy forum, both of which he decided to disband shortly after.

Only 27% felt Trump's response was strong enough and 21% said they were unsure. Even among those who said they approve of Trump, 42% said they either felt his response was not strong enough or were unsure. Republicans gave the most support to the President with 59% approving of his response.

The poll also revealed Trump's approval ratings to be at record lows.

The Marist poll was conducted by interviewing 1,125 adults on Aug. 14 and 15 and has a margin of error plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME