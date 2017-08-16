At a press conference in the lobby of Trump Tower on Tuesday, President Donald Trump doubled down on his original comments that "many sides" were responsible for the violent rallies in Charlottesville, VA. where a man believed to be a white supremacist allegedly drove his car into a crowd of counter demonstrators, killing a woman in the process.

During the press conference, Trump defended a procession that included torch-carrying white nationalists who chanted "blood and soil" and "Jews will not replace us," by reducing them to "people protesting very quietly the taking down of statue of Robert E. Lee."

Following his remarks, the President received backlash for his comments, especially online where the public sounded off on his press conference. Some of his most vocal detractors on the Internet were high-profile celebrities who used their platform to not only critique the President but to show support for communities who were marginalized by his stance.

See celebrity responses to Trump's Charlottesville press conference below.

Noted critic of Trump Chrissy Teigen took to her Twitter to sound off on the President's comments.

Trump is like, actually racist. He isn't 'saying the wrong thing'. He is actually racist and means this. Holy shit lol what a fucking idiot - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2017

While her husband John Legend stated that he supported the removal of the statue that sparked the rallies.

The Confederacy was the villain. Get their statues out of our parks. They deserve no honor or reverence. - John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2017

Lady Gaga asked her followers what they thought of Trump's comments.

Do you think @realDonaldTrump @POTUS saying 'both sides are to blame' in #Charlottesville makes him a racist supporter? Yes or no? - xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 15, 2017

LeBron James pointed out that racism and hate have existed long before Donald Trump was president.

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! - LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

Chris Evans couldn't get over the press conference remarks.

Is anyone else watching this?!? Wow...it's like watching a train wreck!! 'Before I make a statement I need the facts'?! Since when?? - Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 15, 2017

Questlove had a Captain America -themed response to Evans' reaction.

Mandy Moore had similar feelings.

I can NOT believe what I'm watching on television right now. How is this man our president? Honestly? - Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) August 15, 2017

While John Mayer called on the power of the people.

The infrastructure that will be remembered today is the one the people will build so that we all become the president that this man is not. - John Mayer (@JohnMayer) August 15, 2017

Demi Lovato bristled at Trump's defense of those linked to white nationalists and neo-Nazis.

Also you cannot classify a nazi as a 'very fine person'. - Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 15, 2017

Bette Midler used her trademark wit to critique Trump's statements.

Trump denouncing the KKK looked like a captive being coerced to read a message. But, hey, at least someone’s been teaching him to read! - Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 15, 2017

While Chelsea Handler called on presidents past to hold Donald Trump accountable.

Every past president that is still alive needs to come forward now and denounce Trump and advocate for him being declared unfit for office. - Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 15, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda issued a call to action.

As did Mark Ruffalo.

Elizabeth Banks agreed with their thinking.

America's fate is not with the racist madman POTUS, it's with the 300 Republicans in Congress not impeaching him. #DoSomething - Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) August 15, 2017

As did Don Cheadle.

J.K. Rowling wryly found a silver lining.

One good thing about that abomination of a speech: it's now impossible for any Trump supporter to pretend they don't know what he is. - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 15, 2017

While Mia Farrow pointed to this press conference as part of a larger problem.

The President's most shameful weekend was just extended indefinitely - Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 15, 2017

Barbra Streisand felt that the president was showing his true colors.

W/o a prepared statement, this Pres says what he really believes: Equating neo-Nazis to those protecting civil rights is disgraceful & crazy - Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 15, 2017

Michael Moore led a protest in New York City that Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Kazan, and Olivia Wilde participated in.

Jessica Chastain and Kirk Franklin offered encouragement to those who were made to feel less than by Trump's remarks.

To all my friends that feel invisible in this country- I am sorry. I see you. I hear you. I love you. - Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 16, 2017

'I'm sorry' 'I love you' 'you matter'...

Words our leaders and our country needs to remember... or maybe learn.😓 - Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) August 15, 2017

Gabrielle Union called for action, not silence.

You cannot be an ally & stay silent & complacent in the face oppression/hatred/murder. Interesting to see which 'friends' remain silent - Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 15, 2017

Zach Braff thought that the President was relying on "alternative facts."

Literally nothing he says is true. https://t.co/Wi9Otk0Yni - Zach Braff (@zachbraff) August 16, 2017

While Alyssa Milano pointed out that the President should not make false comparisons.

There is no comparability between racists and those that oppose racism, @realDonaldTrump. - Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 16, 2017

Ava DuVernay had a visceral response to the President's remarks.

I feel like... I don't know what I feel anymore. Shock. Been there. Disgust. Done that. Rage. Ongoing. This is bizarre and revolting. https://t.co/M5NPikKHSf - Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 15, 2017

George Takei made a case for the alt-left.

Trump's trying to invent an 'alt-left' as scary as Nazis. But if standing up to white supremacy makes someone alt-left, then count me in. - George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 16, 2017

Sarah Silverman had a message for the president.

Mr. President you are defective. You have no empathy gene. You're a selfish child who cannot see beyond your own self. - Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) August 16, 2017

Gigi Hadid sounded off on what she felt were limitations to the First Ammendment.

I'm embarrassed & saddened by the state of our country.

This is TERRORISM.

RACISM/HARASSMENT TO THIS DEGREE IS NOT PROTECTED BY THE 1st Am. pic.twitter.com/FsDEJAVCBT - Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) August 16, 2017

Kumail Nanjiani questioned how someone could support the ideas that the President expressed.

How can self professed 'non-racist' & 'non-white-supremacist' ppl continue to support him? I genuinely wanna know. How do you justify this? - Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 15, 2017

Clay Aiken rescinded his former view that Donald Trump wasn't racist.

Remember all those times I defended @realDonaldTrump and believed he was not actually racist? Well... I am a f*****g dumbass. #imsorry - Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 15, 2017

While Camila Cabello called for impeachment.