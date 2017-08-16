This Game of Thrones Theory Hints at Daenerys' Role in the War Against the White Walkers

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

Although Daenerys Targaryen chose to remain at Dragonstone while Jon Snow traveled north in Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones , the Mother of Dragons may not be content to stay behind for long.

Based on the season two scene in which Dany experienced a series of visions in the House of the Undying, some fans are speculating that she has always been destined to rescue Jon from being killed in the coming battle beyond the Wall.

"She wanted to stay with Drogo and her unborn son, but a young dragon's cry pulled her away," Reddit user sephelutis wrote , referring to the moment Dany was reunited with late husband Khal Drogo and their stillborn son Rhaego. "When she leaves the tent, she suddenly ends up at the wall. Conquest was never her purpose, there is a young dragon out there in grave danger, he must live, and only she can save him, her true purpose has been this all along."

In the show, Daenerys actually ends up at the Wall after being pulled away from the Iron Throne by her dragon's cry. This happens before she enters the tent. However, the main idea behind the theory — that the young dragon symbolizes Jon — still applies.

The promo for the upcoming sixth episode shows Dany appearing to weigh her options in the Dragonstone war room. If this theory comes to fruition, she may decide to fly north to attack the army of the dead, pitting dragons against White Walkers for the first time.

This would also square with what Melisandre recently told Dany about her part in the Prince That Was Promised prophecy. "Prophecies are dangerous things," she said. "I believe you have a role to play, as does another — The King in the North, Jon Snow."

"Death Is the Enemy," the sixth episode of Game of Thrones ' seventh season, airs Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. on HBO.