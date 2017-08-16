The Next Game of Thrones Episode Has Already Leaked Online

You have GoT to be kidding.

Another Game of Thrones episode has leaked online.

And this time, HBO has itself to blame.

HBO’s European and Spain divisions posted Sunday’s episode 6, “Death is the Enemy,” onto their own consumer platforms “for a brief time.”

Of course, “for a brief time” is all it takes for an episode to be illegally distributed around the globe.

“We have learned that the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO España platforms,” the company confirmed in a statement. “The error appears to have originated with a third party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognized. This is not connected to the recent cyber incident at HBO in the U.S.”

More to come…

This article originally appeared on EW.com