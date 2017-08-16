Politics
Search
Sign In
MusicBonnie Tyler Will Sing ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ During the Actual Eclipse
TelevisionAnderson Cooper Says Trump 'Revealed So Clearly Who and What He Really Is'
President Trump Speaks On Infrastructure Meeting Held At Trump Tower
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
PoliticsHow President Trump Failed a Test
Capitol
Donald Trump

President Trump Just Claimed a Victory Against North Korea. It's Probably Premature

Katie Reilly
10:14 AM ET

President Donald Trump, after weeks of fiery rhetoric aimed at Kim Jong Un, abruptly reversed course Wednesday morning and praised the North Korean dictator, suggesting that the country is backing down from its nuclear threats against the United States.

"Kim Jong Un of North Korea made a very wise and well reasoned decision," Trump said on Twitter. "The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable!"

Related

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 15
Donald Trump'Completely Unhinged.' Late-Night TV Reacts to President Trump's Charlottesville Press Conference
Donald Trump
'Completely Unhinged.' Late-Night TV Reacts to President Trump's Charlottesville Press Conference

But Trump's praise was almost certainly premature. His tweet followed reports that Kim had inspected his country's missile program and said he would watch the "foolish and stupid conduct of the Yankees" for a little longer before deciding whether to launch missiles at the U.S. territory of Guam. But Kim, in remarks reported by the Associated Press and The Guardian and attributed to the country's official news agency KCNA, very much left open the possibility of a nuclear attack.

“The United States, which was the first to bring numerous strategic nuclear equipment near us, should first make the right decision and show through actions if they wish to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula and prevent a dangerous military clash,” Kim said. He warned that a nuclear attack was still a possibility if the U.S. continues to take "extremely dangerous, reckless actions."

Trump swapped escalating threats with North Korea last week, promising to unleash "fire and fury like the world has never seen," as North Korea said it was preparing to fire missiles near Guam.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME