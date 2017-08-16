Politics
ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 15
Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," pictured on July 19, 2017. Randy Holmes—ABC/Getty Images
Donald Trump

'Completely Unhinged.' Late-Night TV Reacts to President Trump's Charlottesville Press Conference

Katie Reilly
8:13 AM ET

Late-night TV hosts went after President Donald Trump for remarks on Tuesday in which he defended those linked to white supremacist groups and said "both sides" were to blame for the clashes in Charlottesville over the weekend.

"I think there's blame on both sides. And I have no doubt about it, and you don't have any doubt about it either," Trump said during his press conference in Trump Tower on Tuesday. The remarks, which were praised by white supremacists and condemned by both Democrats and Republicans, became the target of late-night TV.

"The only thing I'm doubting right now is whether you're still going to be President by Friday," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's episode of The Late Show.

Colbert also called out Trump's remarks comparing George Washington and Thomas Jefferson to Confederate generals and asking whether their statues might be taken down next.

"Spoken like a guy who’s suspiciously worried that racist presidents don’t get statues anymore," Colbert said.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel suggested that a Game of Thrones leader might be preferable.

"I'm not joking when I say I would feel more comfortable if Cersei Lannister was running this country at this point," Kimmel said. "The President is completely unhinged. The wheels are off the wagon and hurdling towards the moon right now."

Trump said Tuesday that "you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides" in Charlottesville.

"So here's the thing: If you're with a group of people and they're chanting things like 'Jews will not replace us,' and you don't immediately leave that group, you are not a 'very fine' person," Kimmel said.

And Seth Meyers described Trump as "fully out of his mind."

"President Trump this afternoon gave a press conference that can only be described as clinically insane," Meyers said. "You know that list of side effects at the end of a pharmaceutical ad? He apparently has all of them."

"Trump is like a bad waitress in a crappy diner who's trying to get fired so she can go to a concert," he added.

