Actor Peter Dinklage arrives at the premiere of HBO's "Game of Thrones" Season 6 on April 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. David Livingston—Getty Images

Tyrion Lannister is teaming up with PETA to help spread the word to fans of Game of Thrones that huskies are not the same as the direwolves seen on screen.

In a release from PETA , Peter Dinklage notes that shelters are reporting an increase in the impulse purchase and subsequent abandonment of huskies and that potential guardians of animals need to be prepared for the work that comes with being a pet owner.

In a plea to Game of Thrones fans, Dinklage writes, “Please, please: if you’re going to bring a dog into your family, make sure you’re prepared for such a tremendous responsibility and remember to always, ALWAYS, adopt from a shelter.”

As PETA points out in their statement, Game of Thrones is not the first television show or movie to lead to an increased demand for certain look-a-like animals. 101 Dalmatians, Legally Blonde, and Beverly Hills Chihuahua also faced this similar, dangerous phenomenon.

PETA estimates that more than 6 million animals, specifically cats and dogs, end up in animal shelters each year. About half of these animals are euthanized because there aren’t enough homes.

A longtime vegetarian, Dinklage has teamed up with PETA before in a video warning the public about the meat industry.

If you want to help out Dinklage and PETA’s cause, you can join the pledge to end animal homelessness and spread the word.

