Donald TrumpHow President Trump Failed His Biggest Leadership Test Yet
President Trump Speaks On Infrastructure Meeting Held At Trump Tower
CharlottesvilleA Confederate Statue Is Gone, But the Fight Remains in Durham
A Sheriff's deputy stands near the toppled statue of a Confederate soldier in front of the old Durham County Courthouse in Durham
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SenateLuther Strange and Roy Moore Will Head to a GOP Runoff in Alabama Senate Race
Alabama Senate Special Election
Premiere Of HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Season 6 - Arrivals
Actor Peter Dinklage arrives at the premiere of HBO's "Game of Thrones" Season 6 on April 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California.  David Livingston—Getty Images
celebrities

Peter Dinklage Urges Game of Thrones Fans to Stop Buying Huskies Because They Look Like Direwolves

Sarah Weldon / Entertainment Weekly
Aug 15, 2017

Tyrion Lannister is teaming up with PETA to help spread the word to fans of Game of Thrones that huskies are not the same as the direwolves seen on screen.

In a release from PETA, Peter Dinklage notes that shelters are reporting an increase in the impulse purchase and subsequent abandonment of huskies and that potential guardians of animals need to be prepared for the work that comes with being a pet owner.

In a plea to Game of Thrones fans, Dinklage writes, “Please, please: if you’re going to bring a dog into your family, make sure you’re prepared for such a tremendous responsibility and remember to always, ALWAYS, adopt from a shelter.”

As PETA points out in their statement, Game of Thrones is not the first television show or movie to lead to an increased demand for certain look-a-like animals. 101 Dalmatians, Legally Blonde, and Beverly Hills Chihuahua also faced this similar, dangerous phenomenon.

PETA estimates that more than 6 million animals, specifically cats and dogs, end up in animal shelters each year. About half of these animals are euthanized because there aren’t enough homes.

A longtime vegetarian, Dinklage has teamed up with PETA before in a video warning the public about the meat industry.

If you want to help out Dinklage and PETA’s cause, you can join the pledge to end animal homelessness and spread the word.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME