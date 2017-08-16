White HouseDonald Trump Says 'We'll See' What Happens to Steve Bannon
At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), in Washington, DC.
TaiwanMillions of People Were Left in the Dark as a Massive Power Cut Hit Taiwan
Workers sweep water in dark during partial power failure after heavy rains caused flooding at Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseRepublicans Condemn Trump's Latest Charlottesville Remarks: 'Stop the Moral Equivalency'
Senate Foreign Relations Cmte Votes On Tillerson Nomination For Sec'y Of State
celebrities

Home Alone Actor John Heard Died of Cardiac Arrest

Associated Press
Aug 15, 2017

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) — Officials say actor John Heard, whose body was found last month in a Northern California hotel, died of cardiac arrest.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office said Tuesday an autopsy revealed the 71-year-old actor died "a sudden cardiac death due to atherosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease."

Heard was found dead July 21 in a hotel in Palo Alto, California. He was recovering from back surgery at Stanford University Medical Center.

The coroner's office says his back surgery did not play a role in his death.

Heard's many roles included the father in the "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" movies and a corrupt detective in the television series "The Sopranos."

Heard was married and divorced three times, including briefly to actress Margot Kidder. He had three children.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME