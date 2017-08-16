Politics
Search
Sign In
White HouseWhite Supremacists Loved President Trump's Latest Comments on Charlottesville
President Trump Speaks On Infrastructure Meeting Held At Trump Tower
Washington D.C.Someone Vandalized the Lincoln Memorial With Red Graffiti
Lincoln Memorial Vandalized with Graffiti
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseRead the Transcript of President Trump's 'Blame on Both Sides' Comments on Charlottesville
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-SOCIETY-RIGHTS-RACISM
White House

Republicans Condemn Trump's Latest Charlottesville Remarks: 'Stop the Moral Equivalency'

Katie Reilly
Aug 15, 2017

Republicans spoke out on Tuesday against President Donald Trump's latest remarks on Saturday's white supremacist march in Charlottesville in which he said "both sides" were to blame for the violent clashes that left one anti-racism protester dead.

"Mr. President, you can't allow #WhiteSupremacists to share only part of blame. They support idea which cost nation & world so much pain," Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said on Twitter, adding that white supremacist groups are "100% to blame" for an attack on a crowd of counter-protesters that killed one woman and injured 19 others. "The #WhiteSupremacy groups will see being assigned only 50% of blame as a win. We can not allow this old evil to be resurrected."

In his remarks during a Tuesday press conference in Trump Tower, the President doubled down on his original response to Charlottesville, asking why anti-racism protesters, who he called the "alt-left," were not receiving any blame. "You had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent, and nobody wants to say that, but I'll say it right now," Trump said. The comments drew praise from white supremacists and condemnation from politicians in both parties.

Many GOP leaders did not address Trump directly or by name, but spoke out against white supremacy and any suggestions of "moral equivalency" between supremacist groups and their opponents.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME