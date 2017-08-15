Politics
Search
Sign In
White HouseRepublicans Condemn Trump's Latest Charlottesville Remarks: 'Stop the Moral Equivalency'
Senate Foreign Relations Cmte Votes On Tillerson Nomination For Sec'y Of State
Washington D.C.Someone Vandalized the Lincoln Memorial With Red Graffiti
Lincoln Memorial Vandalized with Graffiti
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseRead the Transcript of President Trump's 'Blame on Both Sides' Comments on Charlottesville
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-SOCIETY-RIGHTS-RACISM
White House

White Supremacists Loved President Trump's Latest Comments on Charlottesville

Katie Reilly
Aug 15, 2017

President Donald Trump's latest remarks about the clashes in Charlottesville, Va., drew praise on Tuesday from white supremacists after Trump said "both sides" were to blame for the violence.

"Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about #Charlottesville & condemn the leftist terrorists in BLM/Antifa," former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke wrote on Twitter.

Trump on Tuesday described anti-racism protesters as the "alt-left" and said "there's blame on both sides." "You had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent, and nobody wants to say that, but I'll say it right now," Trump said Tuesday in a press conference at Trump Tower.

On Monday, Trump condemned white supremacists and called racism "evil." But that response — which came nearly 48 hours after the violence in Charlottesville — was dismissed by many white supremacists. "He sounded like a Sunday school teacher. I just don’t take him seriously," white nationalist Richard Spencer told reporters on Monday, according to HuffPost. "It sounded so hollow and vapid."

Spencer praised Trump's comments on Tuesday. "Trump's statement was fair and down to earth. #Charlottesville could have been peaceful, if police did its job," Spencer said on Twitter, adding: "I'm proud of him for speaking the truth."

Eli Mosley, one of the organizers of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, told a HuffPost reporter that he felt Trump's remarks showed he was supporting them.

"The madman President Trump was on the campaign has returned. He has returned, and he is out — he is going on offense. Everybody knows it. Everybody knows how the information environment just changed," said alt-right activist Jack Posobiec, known for promoting the false "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory. "Take a bow. Take a bow, President Trump, because you just earned it."

Trump's remarks, meanwhile, quickly drew criticism from both Republicans and Democrats.

"We must be clear. White supremacy is repulsive," Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Twitter. "This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME