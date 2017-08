When to Watch the Total Solar Eclipse in Salem, Oregon

On July 22, 2009, the longest total solar eclipse of the 21st century was photographed from the Pacific Ocean, observed for over 6.5 minutes. The image shows diamond ring effect seconds after the totality, when the first rays of the sun appear after totality.

On July 22, 2009, the longest total solar eclipse of the 21st century was photographed from the Pacific Ocean, observed for over 6.5 minutes. The image shows diamond ring effect seconds after the totality, when the first rays of the sun appear after totality. Babak Tafreshi—Getty Images/Science Source

A total solar eclipse crossing the U.S. on Aug. 21, 2017 will be in peak view over Salem, Oregon at 10:17 a.m. PDT. The city can expect a total view of the eclipse .

Check out the interactive below, or type in your exact zip code to see when the eclipse reaches its peak in your location.