When to Watch the Total Solar Eclipse in Columbia, South Carolina

A total Solar Eclipse photographed at 1000mm by Milloslav Druckmuller in 2008. Eclipse hunter Miloslav Druckmuller specialises in capturing these unique images of the world's solar eclipses in stunning detail - showing exactly what the human eye would see if it was possible to remove the blinding glare caused by the heavenly event. By knitting together hundreds of photographs taken before, during and after the astronomical occurrences, Miloslav has been able to reveal solar eclipses in all their glory for the first time. With his composite pictures, the 55-year-old mathematician has uncovered the incredible beauty of the solar corona, which he studies at Brno University of Technology, Czech Republic.

A total Solar Eclipse photographed at 1000mm by Milloslav Druckmuller in 2008. Eclipse hunter Miloslav Druckmuller specialises in capturing these unique images of the world's solar eclipses in stunning detail - showing exactly what the human eye would see if it was possible to remove the blinding glare caused by the heavenly event. By knitting together hundreds of photographs taken before, during and after the astronomical occurrences, Miloslav has been able to reveal solar eclipses in all their glory for the first time. With his composite pictures, the 55-year-old mathematician has uncovered the incredible beauty of the solar corona, which he studies at Brno University of Technology, Czech Republic. Milloslav Druckmuller—Barcroft Media/Getty Images

The total solar eclipse will be in peak view in Columbia, South Carolina at 2:41 p.m. EDT on Aug. 21, 2017. Viewers can expect to see a total view of the solar eclipse .

Check out the interactive below to see when the eclipse reaches its peak, or type in your exact zip code to see what the eclipse will look like from your location.