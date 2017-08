The sun is eclipsed by the moon in Sinsheim, Germany on August 11, 1999.

The sun is eclipsed by the moon in Sinsheim, Germany on August 11, 1999. Volker Dziemball—AP

The total solar eclipse will be in peak view at 1:17 p.m. CDT in St. Louis, Missouri on Aug. 21, 2017. Those watching the eclipse in St. Louis can expect a total view of the eclipse .

Check out the interactive below, or type in your zip code to see what the eclipse will look like from your location.