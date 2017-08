When to Watch the Total Solar Eclipse in Kansas City, Kansas

View of a total eclipse of the sun on Aug. 11, 1999 from the monastery site of Deir Matta in northern Iraq. Northern Iraq was bathed in clear skies and sunshine as the shadow swept in for more than two minutes. Karim Sahib—AFP/Getty Images

The total solar eclipse will be in peak view at 1:07 p.m. in Kansas City, Kansas. Skygazers can expect a total view of the solar eclipse .

Check out the interactive below, or type in your zip code to see what the eclipse will look like from your location.